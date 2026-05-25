Latvian lawmaker moves to form new government, eyes vote as soon as this week

The Baltic states, close allies of Kyiv and members of NATO, have reported repeated incursions by Russian drones in recent months as Ukraine steps up attacks on targets inside Russia, including near the Baltic Sea.

Prime Minister Evika Silina stepped down after a dispute within her coalition over the government’s handling of the drone incursions, triggering its collapse just five months before a scheduled general election.

“We have now reached a division plan,” Kulbergs, who has been tasked by President Edgars Rinkevics with forming a new cabinet, told a press conference.

“The way we reached this solution, a division among four partners, was straightforward. We had to proceed based on the simplest possible principles – four partners, equal terms – and simply move forward from there,” he said.

Kulbergs leads the United List, the largest opposition bloc in parliament, and would take office if lawmakers approve him and his centre-right cabinet. Rinkevics said parliament could vote on a new government as early as this week.

National security is expected to remain a top priority for Kulbergs’ coalition, with the Baltic states maintaining a hard line on Russia and remaining among the most outspoken critics of Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

Silina’s government will remain in a caretaker role until a successor is sworn in.

(Reporting by Janis Laizans; writing by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Niklas Pollard and Essi Lehto)