EU plans to fine Google high triple-digit million euro sum, Handelsblatt reports

The decision is nearing completion and is expected to be officially announced before the summer break, the paper said, adding it would be the highest fine the EU has ever imposed for a breach of the new Digital Markets Act (DMA).

The investigation, which was officially launched in March 2025, relates to concerns that Google favours its own services in search results and seeks to ensure the world’s most popular internet search engine complies with local regulation.

The Commission is more interested in finding future compliance solutions with Google than “simply issuing a fine”, spokesperson Thomas Regnier said in an emailed statement.

“Even with our negotiations on future solutions, we will not hesitate to move to the next steps as soon as possible,” he added.

Google was not immediately available for comment.

Earlier this month, the European Commission said it had given Google a little bit more time to soothe concerns after a previous proposal from the company fell short.





(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Inti Landauro; Editing by Toby Chopra and Sanjeev Miglani)