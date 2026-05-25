African ambassadors clarify Africa Day plans amid rising xenophobic tensions

African ambassadors to South Africa did not inform Pretoria, as reported, that they intended boycotting an Africa Day event in Moruleng, North West yesterday, to protest against xenophobic attacks and harassment of Africans from foreign countries.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola. (Photo: Gallo Images / Beeld / Deaan Vivier)

It was reported at the weekend that André Nzapayeké, ambassador of the Central African Republic and dean of the African ambassadorial corps, had written to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) informing its minister Ronald Lamola that “African ambassadors would not participate in Africa Day celebrations this year for security reasons.”

This decision was presented in the Sunday Times report as meaning that the ambassadors intended boycotting South Africa’s main Africa Day event in Moruleng on Monday to protest against the recent wave of xenophobic attacks and harassment of foreign Africans, which is causing major embarrassment for Pretoria.

The Moruleng event was addressed, ironically, by Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie, who has been vociferous in demanding that undocumented foreigners should be sent home.

Report ‘wrong’

But Nzapayeke told Daily Maverick that the news report was factually wrong. He said he had written to Lamola to inform him, instead, that the African ambassadors had decided – for security reasons – to postpone their own Africa Day celebration which they had intended to hold in Kempton Park on 30 May.

Instead, they planned to hold an African Diplomatic Social Evening in July or August, to which they would invite Lamola.

Nzapayeke said the ambassadors had decided to postpone their Africa Day event because they expected about a thousand people to come from all over the area, and they had decided it would be impossible even for the police to provide protection for these people at the event, or on their way to and from the event.

“So it is absolutely for this reason only, that we decided to postpone it. We are not boycotting anything, it is our day, so we cannot boycott.”

“It is our own African celebration on the 30th that we say we will not be able to organise this year, full stop.”

Daily Maverick has seen a copy of the letter Nzapayeke sent to Dirco and has confirmed that it referred to the African ambassadors’ decision to postpone their own event in Kempton Park on 30 May and not to boycott the official Africa Day event in Moruleng on Monday, 25 May. Dirco officials said they had received no official notification from Nzapayeke about the Moruleng Africa Day event.

Chrispin Phiri. spokesperson for Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

Nzapayeke also responded to Lamola’s spokesperson Chrispin Phiri saying that the government expected ambassadors to help it work towards resolving issues and challenges as they arise.

“We have always been working with government,” Nzapayeke said, adding that the African ambassadors had met Dirco officials to discuss this last week. “They told us what they are doing and what they are planning to do.”

Asked if he was satisfied with what he heard, he said, “It’s not a matter of us being satisfied or not, that is what they told us.”

He said he would prefer not to comment on whether xenophobia in South Africa was getting worse.

“Just what I can say is that we are very worried, but we count also on the government. There is a certain worry about the security matter.”

Gayton McKenzie controversy

At the Moruleng Africa Day event, McKenzie said, “African leaders keep sending their people to take the jobs of our young people. They must look after their own people first. If you don’t have papers for this country, you must go home.

“You can’t come here and commit crimes, you are not documented. How does asking for people to be documented and to follow the law make me xenophobic? Leaders of Africa should ask yourself a serious question before you call us xenophobic; why is [it] that your people are running away from you?”

Meanwhile, Lamola said the government had been engaging with its African counterparts to address their concerns about xenophobia. “And we have assured them that South Africans are peace-loving people.

“But there are isolated incidents of protest that sometimes turn violent. And also the activities that you have all seen of some of the groups that are moving, checking passports and IDs and so forth.

“And we have been clear that we condemn such actions. It can only be handled by the police, law enforcement … that migration, dealing with irregular migration, it’s an issue of law enforcement. It’s not for private citizens.

“And that we have to continue to engage with all our sister countries, to deal with all the issues, push and pull factors that impact the issue of migration.”

Lamola said most other African governments understood “that every government has the responsibility and authority to enforce the rule of law to ensure that there is regular migration”.

Asked if he believed that McKenzie’s statements on Monday had gone beyond the bounds of government policy on immigration, Lamola replied; “I think it … is not in the spirit of the government of South Africa.

“The government of South Africa, like all citizens, is concerned with the issue of irregular migration. But we are saying it must be handled in a constitutional way with human dignity.”

Lamola was speaking in Cape Town after participating, with the SA Institute of International Affairs, in a seminar on South Africa’s foreign policy.

DM



