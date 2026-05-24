The 2026 Cannes Film Festival: Moments from the Croisette

Demi Moore attends the "La Vie D'Une Femme" screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images) Léa Elui Ginet attends the "El Ser Querido (The Beloved)" screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) A guest attends the "Histoires Parallèles (Parallel Tales)" screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Vincent Cassel and Narah Baptista attend the "Histoires Parallèles (Parallel Tales)" screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images) Barbara Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse attend the "Histoires Parallèles (Parallel Tales)" screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images) Isabelle Huppert attends the "Histoires Parallèles (Parallel Tales)" screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images) Javier Bardem departs the "El Ser Querido (The Beloved)" screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images) Lena Mahfouf attends the closing ceremony of the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images) Ruth Negga attends the closing ceremony of the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images) Zoe Saldana attends the closing ceremony of the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images) Aishwarya Rai attends the closing ceremony of the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images) Tilda Swinton attends the closing ceremony of the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images) Penélope Cruz attends the closing ceremony of the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images) Sebastian Stan attends the closing ceremony of the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images) Geena Davis attends the closing ceremony of the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images) Demi Moore attends the closing ceremony of the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images) Eva Longoria attends the closing ceremony of the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images) Eye Haïdara attends the "L'Objet Du Delit" (Crescendo) screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attends the "Histoires De La Nuit" (The Birthday Party) screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images) Hayley Hasselhoff attends the "Histoires De La Nuit" (The Birthday Party) screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage) Sharon Stone attends the "Diamond" screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images) Gillian Anderson attends the "Histoires De La Nuit" (The Birthday Party) screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) Cindy Mello attends the "Amarga Navidad" (Bitter Christmas) screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Sebastien Nogier/Pool/Getty Images) Jury Member Ruth Negga attends the "Amarga Navidad" (Bitter Christmas) screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Sebastien Nogier/Pool/Getty Images) Hinaupoko Devèze attends the "Amarga Navidad" (Bitter Christmas) screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) Dita Von Teese attends the "Amarga Navidad" (Bitter Christmas) screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) Helena Christensen attends the "Amarga Navidad" (Bitter Christmas) screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) (L-R) Tayc and Barack Adama attend the "Her Private Hell" screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images) Carla Bruni attends the "Garance" screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images) Julianne Moore attends the "Garance" screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images) Paz Vega attends the "Paper Tiger" screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images) Bella Hadid attends the "Garance" screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images) Valentin Campagne, director Lukas Dhont and Emmanuel Macchia pose with the Best Actor award for "Coward" during the Palme D'Or winners photocall at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images) Virginie Efira and Tao Okamoto pose with the Best Actress award for "All Of A Sudden" during the Palme D'Or winners photocall at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images) Cristian Mungiu poses with the Palme d’Or for "Fjord" during the Palme D'Or winners photocall at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images) Paweł Pawlikowski poses with the Best Director award for "Fatherland" during the Palme D'Or winners photocall at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images) Marie Clementine Dusabejambo poses with the Camera d’Or for best first feature film for "Ben’Imana" during the Palme D'Or winners photocall at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images) Javier Calvó and Javier Ambrossi pose with the Best Director Award for "The Black Ball" during the Palme D'Or winners photocall at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)



