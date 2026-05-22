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US arrests sister of Cuban military conglomerate chief

May 21 (Reuters) - The United States arrested Adys Lastres Morera, the sister of the executive president of GAESA, a sprawling conglomerate of military-run businesses, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday.

Reuters
By Reuters
22 May
US-Cuba tensions rise after fatal speedboat incident epa12779003 People repair a boat in Havana harbor, Cuba, 26 February 2026. A maritime confrontation in Cuban territorial waters involving a US speedboat and Cuban Border Guard on 25 February 2026 has left several dead and injured, marking a significant escalation in maritime tensions. EPA/ERNESTO MASTRASCUSA

Morera, who entered the United States as a lawful permanent resident in 2023, is now in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement pending removal proceedings, according to separate statement from ICE.

Morera's presence poses a threat to the United States and undermines American foreign policy interests, the statement said.

Cuba's leadership rarely talks publicly about GAESA, which stands for Grupo de Administración Empresarial - or 'business administration group.'

It has long held that such discretion is necessary to confront a U.S. trade and financial blockade that severely complicates the island's business with the outside world.

Reuters was not immediately able to reach out to representatives of Morera for comment.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; editing by Costas Pitas)

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