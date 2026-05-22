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China to crack down on illegal cross-border securities activities

China on Friday launched a crackdown on cross-border activities that illegally channel domestic money into overseas securities, futures and fund products.

Reuters
By Reuters
22 May
A Taliban security official patrols in Kabul, Afghanistan, 06 April 2026. Pakistan and Afghanistan have confirmed they are holding China-brokered talks in Urumqi to end months of cross-border fighting, the worst tensions since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021. The conflict, which has killed dozens and disrupted trade and travel, centres on Pakistan’s accusations that militant groups such as the TTP operate from Afghan territory, which Kabul denies. Both sides have sent delegations to seek a ceasefire and address security concerns, though sporadic clashes continue despite earlier attempts at a temporary truce. EPA/SAMIULLAH POPAL A Taliban security official patrols in Kabul, Afghanistan, 06 April 2026. Pakistan and Afghanistan have confirmed they are holding China-brokered talks in Urumqi to end months of cross-border fighting, the worst tensions since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021. The conflict, which has killed dozens and disrupted trade and travel, centres on Pakistan’s accusations that militant groups such as the TTP operate from Afghan territory, which Kabul denies. Both sides have sent delegations to seek a ceasefire and address security concerns, though sporadic clashes continue despite earlier attempts at a temporary truce. EPA/SAMIULLAH POPAL

China’s securities regulator also said it plans to impose penalties on online brokerages Tiger, Futu and Longbridge for soliciting business in China without an onshore licence.

Illegal securities activities violate Chinese laws, disrupt market order, and hurt investors, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement.

The campaign targets overseas firms operating in China without approval and their domestic partners, setting a two-year grace period for them to wind down existing illegal operations. During this period, affected investors will only be allowed to sell existing holdings and withdraw funds, with no new investments allowed.

Regulators said the crackdown was part of a broader effort to establish a long-term mechanism to safeguard financial market order and protect investor rights.

The campaign was launched by eight government agencies including the China Securities Regulatory Commission, China’s central bank and forex regulator.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Ryan Woo; Editing by Philippa Fletcher and Kate Mayberry)

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