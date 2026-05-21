Why the petrol price exploded and the solution government is blocking

The new season of Politically Aweh is here, and we’re kicking down the door with an episode that hits every South African right where it hurts: petrol prices.

As you’re calculating if R100 will get you home or just to the robot and back, hosts KG and Zoe unpack the global crisis driving pain at the pumps, from the war in Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to SA’s continued stubborn dependence on fossil fuels.

“Just drill more oil” – but does that actually work?

Mineral and Petroleum Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has called for increased local oil and gas drilling. But if drilling more oil automatically leads to cheaper fuel, why are some of the world’s biggest producers still paying record prices?

The United States, the world’s biggest oil producer, saw petrol prices spike by more than 30%. Nigeria, despite launching one of the world’s largest new refineries, is still battling record fuel costs. So what’s actually going on?





As climate and energy economist Dr Emily Tyler puts it: “Resource extraction does not translate to reduced local cost. Oil and gas are traded on international markets, so the price is based on an international oil or gas price.”

In other words: if the Strait of Hormuz closes, prices rise for everyone everywhere.

SA, like the rest of the world, is vulnerable to international conflicts taking place thousands of kilometres away.

SA imports a significant share of its fuel through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical shipping routes. When that route is disrupted, global supply tightens and prices jump. The result has been one of the largest oil supply shocks in recent history. And when prices jump? You already know who pays.

The episode explores how recent geopolitical tensions and shipping disruptions have triggered one of the biggest oil shocks in recent years. This is a harsh reminder that SA is not just a consumer of oil, but a hostage to its global supply chain.

But the story is not only about the crisis. The episode also highlights alternatives emerging across SA, from solar-powered buses to battery-swapping delivery scooters, showcasing efforts to reduce dependence on petrol while lowering transport costs.

One delivery driver told Politically Aweh he’s saving about R1,500 a month after switching to electric scooters.

The episode also asks a critical policy question: Why are import duties on electric vehicles higher than those on petrol-fuelled cars?

While the Presidential Climate Commission is developing a roadmap to reduce SA’s dependence on fossil fuels, current tax policy appears to penalise cleaner alternatives. Meanwhile, emerging economies like Vietnam, Thailand and Brazil are already accelerating their transitions.

With humour, frustration, and serious political analysis, Politically Aweh’s new episode ultimately asks: “Is SA preparing for a new energy future, or staying locked in an old system designed to keep us vulnerable?” DM

For more from Politically Aweh, subscribe on YouTube, visit our website or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok or X.



