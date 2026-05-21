20 Questions with Andisa Bonani

Favourite book. Of all time and recently?

Of all time is Rich Dad, Poor Dad. I am currently reading A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson. Riveting stuff, it’s like I’m watching a new episode to a really good series each time I pick it up.

Favourite film. Of all time and recently?

It’s hard to choose a favourite movie of all time, but I’ll say Colombiana for now. I recently watched the Michael Jackson biopic. I loved it.

Favourite series. Of all time and recently?

Narcos is the best series ever made!

What is the most random thing you’ve ordered online?

A headwarmer. It looks weird on its own. It’s like a hoodie that’s not attached to a jacket, I love it.

What is the last thing on your phone that you took a screenshot of?

A Facebook post by one of the Eastern Cape political leaders.

What app do you spend the most time on?

Facebook.

What’s your favourite piece of trivia?

“Dreamt” is the only English word that ends with the letters “mt”.

What’s the weirdest superstition you secretly believe in?

A woman does not eat straight from the pot, it’ll rain on her wedding day. My late granny loved it. LOL

If you could relive one specific experience, what would it be?

A week-long solo trip I took in 2024, met very amazing strangers whom I’m still in contact with today.

Window seat or aisle seat?

Window.

If you could live as someone else for the day, who would it be and why?

The president, so I can make a few policy changes.

Career highlight?

Working for a community title where I learnt everything I know about my job today.

What are people always surprised to learn about you?

That I can actually sing, or maybe used to be able to LOL.

You’ve just been arrested. What crime were you likely to have committed?

Driving without a licence. I always forget it in a bag that’s at home.

If you weren’t working in your current role, what industry would you be in?

I would probably be in the arts. I’m always drawn to people in that space and I like it there.

What is the most-worn item in your wardrobe?

My pyjama bottoms, embarrassing.

What’s the best advice you’ve received?

Always do your best.

Name one person you admire?

My granny.

What’s your current guilty pleasure?

Having ice cream in the cold evenings while watching a good series.