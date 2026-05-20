South African activists abducted from Gaza flotilla off the coast of Cyprus and Crete

Six South Africans have been kidnapped by Israeli special forces in international waters as the Global Sumud Flotilla attempted to sail from Turkey to Gaza to break the crippling Israeli blockade on the coastal territory.

Qutb Hendricks, Ebrahim Peters, Hajar Kagiso Al-Tha’irah Ahjum Mathee, Ambassador Faizel Moosa, Mogamed Faeek Ariefdien and Yusuf Rahman are now in Israeli detention.

The family of Ambassador Moosa released a statement on Wednesday, 20 May 2026, stating that his medical condition was of urgent concern.

“He undertook this mission out of a deep commitment to humanity and justice. Our only concern now is his safety and that he is returned home without harm,” said a family spokesperson.

Faizel Moosa. (Photo: Facebook / Faizel Moosa)

The statement read: “We call on the South African government, including Ronald Lamola and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, to:

Act immediately and decisively to secure information regarding his condition and whereabouts.

Ensure that his medical needs are fully met without delay.

Engage urgently through diplomatic channels to secure his safe and swift release.”

In videos recorded before their abduction the South Africans warned that if these videos were posted online it meant that they had been abducted by the Israelis.

The flotilla, comprising 50 boats and more than 400 activists from 44 countries, set sail from Marmaris in Turkey four days ago.

Those detained include Margaret Connolly, the sister of Irish President Catherine Connolly, who said she was very proud of her sister, Al Jazeera reported.

Margaret Connolly, the sister of Irish President Catherine Connolly. (Photo: GodfreyDubon / X)

“Israeli naval warships encircled the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters, approximately 250 nautical miles from the coast of Gaza,” said the Global Sumud Flotilla.

“The military encirclement marked another illegal high-seas aggression four days after the boats lifted anchor from Marmaris to establish a humanitarian corridor and break Israel’s illegal siege of Gaza.”

The flotilla also posted videos it said showed Israeli commandos firing at one boat. However, the Israeli foreign ministry denied this.

A large number of the activists had begun a hunger strike in Israeli detention, TRT reported.

‘A peaceful and humanitarian mission’

Expressing its concern, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation said it noted with “grave concern reports that following the illegal seizure of the Global Sumud Flotilla bound for Gaza, South African nationals had been abducted in international waters and may now be facing detention/imprisonment in Israel”.

“It must be underscored that the flotilla, a civilian-led initiative, embarked upon a peaceful and humanitarian mission. Its participants aim to draw attention to the severe and urgent humanitarian needs of the Palestinian people in Gaza and to deliver vital aid to alleviate the widespread suffering of a people living under occupation and genocide,” added the department’s statement.

The South African government said the issue raised serious humanitarian, legal and diplomatic concerns that couldn’t be treated lightly, while calling for the protection of human rights and the safety and well-being of its citizens. It added that the department would be engaging with all relevant stakeholders and organisations to secure the immediate release of its citizens.

South African Jews for a Free Palestine (SAJFP) expressed their unwavering solidarity with the South Africans.

“A flotilla by sea. A convoy by land. Not because it was safe. But because silence has become unbearable. May those detained be protected. May Gaza breathe again. May humanity not lose itself completely,” the group posted on its X account.

A number of countries have condemned the Israeli interception, including a joint statement from the foreign ministers of Turkey, Spain, Jordan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Brazil, Indonesia, Colombia, Libya and the Maldives.

Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territory, expressed alarm amid reports that Israeli forces had fired on activists on board the flotilla in international waters, Al Jazeera reported.

“Maximum alert on the flotilla! Israel has been given licence to threaten, kidnap and shoot at civilians ALSO in int’l waters!,” Albanese wrote in a post on X.

“Shame on the EU, Israel’s main enabler in this part of the world,” she added.

The Global Sumud Flotilla has attempted numerous times to break the siege of Gaza, and during previous Israeli intervention activists accused the Israeli authorities of mistreatment in detention, including beatings.

Since October 2023, Israel has maintained a strict siege on the Gaza Strip, intensifying restrictions on food, water, medicine, and fuel following Hamas-led attacks, leading to severe humanitarian crises, famine-like conditions, and the widespread destruction of infrastructure.

‘Collective punishment’

The blockade, which has historically restricted movement since 2007, has been described by rights groups as collective punishment.

The British Red Cross reported on May 11 that the crisis in Gaza was growing.

“One-and-a-half-million people urgently need emergency shelter as winter approaches. The hostilities have displaced 90% of Gaza’s population.

“More than 69,000 people have died and at least 170,000 have been injured in Gaza since October 2023.” DM







