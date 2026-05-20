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Germany arrests married couple on suspicion of spying for China

A German married couple was arrested on suspicion of building contacts with German scientists to obtain intelligence on technologies with possible military use for China, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Reuters
By Reuters
20 May
The sign of the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany, 22 January 2026. Following the arrest of a woman suspected of spying for the Russian secret service, the German government has responded: the suspected spy's handler, who was disguised as a diplomat, must leave Germany immediately. EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE The sign of the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany, 22 January 2026. Following the arrest of a woman suspected of spying for the Russian secret service, the German government has responded: the suspected spy's handler, who was disguised as a diplomat, must leave Germany immediately. EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

The couple, identified only as Xuejun C. and Hua S. in line with German privacy rules, are suspected of working for a Chinese intelligence agency and of seeking information on high-tech with military applications, prosecutors added.


The arrests, which took place on Wednesday, come as German authorities warn of growing security concerns from China.


Worried about technology transfer, the German government under Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who visited China in February, is seeking to "de-risk" economic ties. Beijing has repeatedly denied accusations of espionage.


In the arrest warrant, the couple were accused of establishing contacts with scientists at German universities and research institutions, including professors in aerospace engineering, computer science, and AI.


They were also suspected of at times posing as interpreters or employees of an auto manufacturer, said prosecutors.


Some scientists were lured to China to give paid lectures to a civilian audience when in reality, representatives of state-owned defense companies were attending, prosecutors added.


(Reporting by Thomas Seythal and Madeline Chambers; editing by Matthias Williams)

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