Watch – Unpaid Winners and a Race in Crisis: The Soweto Marathon Fallout





The Soweto Marathon promised prize money and prestige when it took place on 29 November 2025. But nearly six months later, the top finishers are still waiting to be paid. What should have been a routine prize money payout has turned into a widening controversy, with unpaid athletes, conflicting explanations, and Central Gauteng Athletics stepping in to de-sanction the race altogether. Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has said his department plans to temporarily take over the Soweto Marathon. He will meet with the race organisers and Athletics South Africa to help restore governance structures. He also suggested his department would find the budget to pay the out-of-pocket athletes. Daily Maverick’s Annemieke Thomaidis explains.

Reporting by: Annemieke Thomaidis

Filmed by: Malibongwe Tyilo

Edited by: Anda Tolibadi

Produced by: Emilie Gambade

Creative lead by: Malibongwe Tyilo

Sub-edited by: Mike van Olst

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