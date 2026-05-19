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EXPERT Q&A

Struggling with depression, anxiety, or relationship burnout? Ask a mental health expert anything

Mental illness affects so many, but finding practical, compassionate guidance can be a challenge. Daily Maverick Connect is opening the floor to your questions with a veteran mental health expert.

Daily Maverick Connect
By Daily Maverick Connect
19 May
Shaped by a history of marginalisation, people living with a mental illness are frequently misrepresented by the media. (Illustration: Freepik) (Illustration: Freepik)

Whether you are seeking advice for your own mental well-being, looking for ways to support an ageing parent, or wanting to foster a healthier environment in your workplace, this is your safe space to get professional insight. Ruth Katz, a Registered Social Worker with over 34 years of experience in private practice, is on Daily Maverick Connect to tackle all of your questions here. Let's break the stigma together.

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