Whether you are seeking advice for your own mental well-being, looking for ways to support an ageing parent, or wanting to foster a healthier environment in your workplace, this is your safe space to get professional insight. Ruth Katz, a Registered Social Worker with over 34 years of experience in private practice, is on Daily Maverick Connect to tackle all of your questions here. Let's break the stigma together.
EXPERT Q&A
Struggling with depression, anxiety, or relationship burnout? Ask a mental health expert anything
Mental illness affects so many, but finding practical, compassionate guidance can be a challenge. Daily Maverick Connect is opening the floor to your questions with a veteran mental health expert.