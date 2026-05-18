Three suspects in custody after shooting spree in Austin, Texas, police say

"Third suspect has been taken into custody by Manor PD," the Austin Police Department said late on Sunday on social media.

Earlier, Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said in a press conference that two suspects, a 15-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, were in custody after 12 incidents where shots were fired in south and east Austin on Saturday and early on Sunday.

Four people were hit, with one person suffering serious injuries and three sustaining minor injuries, Davis said.

The 15-year-old stole a gun from a store on Saturday, Davis said. The 17-year-old had an outstanding warrant on a charge of theft of a gun from the same store, she said.

The suspects stole more than four vehicles as they moved through Austin, the chief said. Citing the Travis County Sheriff's Office, Davis said that a third young Hispanic male ran from the car when the two juveniles were apprehended.

Davis said the motives were unknown for the shootings, which are still under investigation.

Two of the incidents involved shooting into separate fire stations with a truck hit at one, according to Davis. Other shootings targeted residential buildings, she said.

(Reporting by Sinead Carew; additional reporting by Preetika Parashuraman in Bengaluru, Editing by Sergio Non and Christian Schmollinger)