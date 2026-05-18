Lions break new ground while Stormers and Bulls tread familiar URC path

The Bulls and the Stormers have maintained their 100% record of reaching the United Rugby Championship play-offs every season since its inception in 2022.

But things are going to become harder from here.

Both qualified for the knockout stages for a fifth consecutive season, while the Stormers ended the league phase of the competition as South Africa’s leading team on the standings.

John Dobson’s men completed their 18-game schedule in a frustrating third on the log following a defeat against Cardiff in the Welsh capital in their final league match last Friday.

That 22-16 loss, in which they only earned one losing bonus point, allowed defending champions Leinster to take advantage to move into second place thanks to their 68-14 victory over Ospreys in Dublin, in their final group match.

The Stormers delivered one of their worst performances of the year against Cardiff, who they will face in the quarterfinal at DHL Stadium on 30 May.

Stormers Director of Rugby, John Dobson. (Photo: Grant Pitcher / Gallo Images)

“There were periods of dominance and a lot of opportunities wasted,” said Director of Rugby, John Dobson. “It was similar to last week (when they drew 38-38 with Ulster). There was a failure to convert when we were five metres out. The fact that we didn’t get a behaviour change there is a problem for us.”

Recent performances have lacked the fluency and physical dominance that made them one of the competition’s most dangerous teams. The form that carried the Stormers through an unbeaten opening eight matches this season, seems a distant memory.

Still, Dobson backed his squad to bounce back on home turf.

“We know what’s in this group and we’ll rebuild, we’ll regroup quickly,” Dobson said. “We are just a really bruised team. We’re going to have to do much better than this in the quarterfinal.”

Bulls brimming

The Bulls ended fourth after a 45-19 win over Italian club Benetton at Loftus on Saturday.

The result confirmed fourth place and a home tie against 2023 champions Munster.

It also set up a mouthwatering South African double-header on 30 May, with both Loftus and DHL Stadium hosting quarterfinals.

The Bulls host Munster at Loftus at 1pm, before the Stormers take on Cardiff at Cape Town Stadium at 3.30pm, with Leinster and the Lions meeting in Dublin at 9pm SA time.

The final standings saw Glasgow Warriors top the log with 65 points, followed by Leinster on 63, the Stormers on 60 and the Bulls on 59.

Bulls fullback Willie le Roux wins possession during the URC clash against Benetton at Loftus Versfeld last week. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images / Getty Images)

The Sharks finished outside the playoff places in tenth, ending their season on a disappointing 46 points.

Both the Stormers and Bulls have home quarterfinals coming up at least, but if the results go according to seeding, both of SA’s leading teams will be back on a plane to face Leinster and Glasgow away from home.

The dream scenario of a Stormers vs Bulls final in SA, which happened in 2022 when the Bulls shocked Leinster in the semi-final in Dublin, is a long shot at this stage.

Lions roar

The Lions earned a maiden berth in the quarterfinals of the competition after spending four frustrating seasons on the outside looking in.

They had plenty to celebrate even though they were already assured of playoff qualification before their final game against Munster in Limerick kicked off.

The bonus point they earned, despite losing 24-17, also secured them a guaranteed spot in next season’s Champions Cup. Lions coach Cash van Rooyen couldn’t hide his excitement about what the club has achieved, even as he acknowledged the challenges ahead.

Injuries and niggles picked up during a demanding Irish tour will ultimately determine whether the Lions remain overseas or return to Johannesburg before their looming quarterfinal against Leinster on 30 May.

Lions fullback Quan Horn on the charge. (Photo: Gallo Images)

“Both options are still alive,” Van Rooyen said after Saturday’s game about whether the team stays in Ireland for two weeks, or returns home, only to fly out again.

“We just need to assess the injuries and then make a good, informed decision on whether we stay here and prepare, or head home to recover before coming back.”

Despite the loss to Munster at Thomond Park, Van Rooyen drew encouragement from the experience of facing top Irish opposition back to back.

“These two fixtures against Leinster and Munster were exactly what you need going into a quarterfinal,” he said. “You talk about quality opposition, tough conditions and quality teams, and that’s exactly what Leinster and Munster are.”

There are injury concerns though. Springbok loose forward Ruan Venter has already returned to SA following a knee injury he suffered against Leinster, with Van Rooyen admitting the prognosis was worrying.

“It doesn’t look good for Ruan, to be honest,” Van Rooyen said. “It looks like quite a serious knee injury.”

The Lions also lost captain Francke Horn and centre Henco van Wyk during the Munster clash.

Lions coach Cash van Rooyen has led the team to a first ever URC playoff. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

European question

While there is reason to be optimistic in South African rugby with three clubs in the knockout rounds of the URC, there is uncertainty over future Champions Cup participation.

Player welfare concerns have led to discussions over whether the extra burden of Champions and Challenge Cup participation is worth it.

There is no off season and overworked South African players are currently in action for 12 months a year, and this heavy workload is having a negative impact on their wellbeing.

SA Rugby Union president Mark Alexander, speaking at the organisation’s annual general meeting on 15 May, said South African rugby needed to find a balance between which competitions the franchises entered.

“We generate our income from participating in tournaments. Participation is important, but our players are overworked,” Alexander said. “We will hold a workshop in July in which we will have to decide which competitions will be retained and which ones we can drop.”

The frustrations behind the review are well founded. SA’s battle to fight on two fronts at club level was starkly highlighted when the Stormers sent a weakened squad to face Harlequins in the Champions Cup and were thrashed 61-10 at Twickenham Stoop earlier this season.

There is consensus among administrators in Europe that while SA’s move to the URC has been deemed a success, their involvement in the Champions Cup has proved problematic.

No South African team has progressed past the quarterfinals of the Champions Cup, and there have been persistent challenges around logistics and travel. DM

Playoffs

Friday, 29 May:

Glasgow Warriors (1) vs Connacht (8) – Scotstoun, Glasgow, 8.45pm SA time

Saturday, 30 May:

Bulls (4) vs Munster (5) – Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria, 1pm SA time

Stormers (3) vs Cardiff (6) – DHL Stadium, Cape Town, 3.30pm SA time

Leinster (2) vs Lions (7) – Aviva Stadium, Dublin, 9pm SA time