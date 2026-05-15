In a year marked by a significantly tightening field and a record number of new entrants, Henley Business School has achieved a decisive shift in the 2026 QS Global Executive MBA Rankings, climbing seven places to reach #57 in the world and #1 in South Africa.

This movement into the global top 60 is driven by sharp improvements in the three areas where Henley has focused its strategic energy: Diversity (+16), Employability (+8), and Executive Profile (+3). These results highlight a strong value proposition: a programme that is simultaneously active across three continents, drawing its strength from a high-calibre cohort in Africa, the UK, and Northern Europe.

‘This climb is a hard-won result in a field that is more crowded and competitive than ever,’ says Lyneth Zungu, Director of MBA programmes at Henley Africa. ‘With more schools entering the rankings each year, simply standing still is a challenge. To move up seven points is a powerful validation of our focus and the calibre of our students we are attracting to this programme, as well as the impact they have on their organisations from day one.’

The ranking confirms that Henley’s multi-continental presence is its greatest competitive advantage. By integrating senior executives from Johannesburg, London, and Helsinki, and beyond, the Global Executive MBA functions as a living laboratory for international business. More than 20 nationalities are represented on the programme.

‘Our value proposition is unmatched because it is grounded in real-world geography,’ Jon Foster-Pedley, Associate Pro-Vice Chancellor at the University of Reading and Dean of Henley Business School Africa. ‘Where you study your MBA shouldn’t limit where it takes you. The Henley MBA, run from Africa, sits sixteen places ahead of the next-ranked school on the entire continent. And the ranking is the smallest part of the story. You graduate with two qualifications, not one: the full UK degree and the full South African qualification. That matters when your career doesn’t sit neatly on one continent, and the careers worth having rarely do.’

Foster-Pedley explains that roughly a third of the programme participants are African: taught in and from Africa, with the texture, complexity and competitive edge that only doing business on the continent can sharpen. The remaining two-thirds are from cohorts based in the UK and the Nordics, with peers from every major market. All three cohorts meet up across the 24-month programme during five international modules.

‘At Henley, you’re not forced to choose between “African business” and “global business.” You’re built for the seam where they meet, which, increasingly, is where the real value lives,’ says Foster-Pedley.

‘Add it up: a dual-jurisdiction qualification, an African foundation, a genuinely global network, and a programme in the top half of the rankings. That isn’t a marginally better MBA. It’s a different category of MBA, engineered for the kind of leader Africa and the world actually need now.’

Zungu adds that the “triple-perspective” from the three cohorts is exactly why the degrees' employability scores have surged. ‘The market is looking for leaders who can navigate these cross-continental complexities with greater confidence and ease,’ she says.

The 2026 data also reveals the "executive depth" of the Henley cohort, which measures the average years of work experience, managerial level, and C-suite experience. An impressive 78% of students reported securing a promotion within 12 months of completing the programme, keeping Henley in the top 20% of business schools in the survey for career outcomes.

‘We are being very direct about where our strength lies,’ adds Foster-Pedley. ‘While we continue the structural work of building a global research reputation, which is a long-term academic project, we are winning right now on the metrics that matter most to professionals: the diversity of the network and the immediate ROI on their careers. This ranking demonstrates that the African executive is not just a participant in global business, but a primary driver of its future infrastructure.

‘As Henley celebrates its 80th year as a global business school, with 30 years in South Africa, its #57 global ranking and #1 on the continent, serves as a benchmark for a new era of leadership; one where the African perspective is a prerequisite for global success,’ concludes Foster-Pedley.

The QS rankings are highly regarded for their credibility in the higher education marketplace. This ranking looks at five key metrics:

Is the programme highly regarded by employers? Is it highly regarded among the global academic community? What is the level of work experience, management experience, and C-Suite experience of this programme's students? Do graduates of the programme enjoy strong salary increases and post-study promotions? Does the programme offer a high level of gender diversity? Are its cohorts global in nature?