Champions League success can salvage Mamelodi Sundowns’ underwhelming season

It is not a secret how much the African Champions League trophy is coveted and revered by Mamelodi Sundowns. Despite the Brazilians having splurged many millions on quality players since Patrice Motsepe took full ownership of the club in 2004, with the pursuit of African glory in mind, north African teams continue to dominate in the competition.

After reaching a second successive Champions League final, Sundowns will face another north African club when they tackle Morocco’s AS FAR Rabat in the two-legged 2026 final. The first leg of the match will be played at Pretoria’s Loftus Versfeld on Sunday, 17 May. The second stanza of the decider is set for 24 May in Rabat.

Sundowns’ major challenge

As the Brazilians embark on a journey to make amends for their 3-2 on aggregate loss to Egypt’s Pyramids in 2025, midfielder Jayden Adams says they know the steep terrain they have to climb in order to win the club a second Champions League crown.

“The plan is to win our game here at home. When we go [to Morocco] it will be difficult. North African teams are very difficult to beat at home. So, in the first leg we must focus on ourselves and play our game. If we don’t win, we’ll go to Rabat and fight there for the team,” Adams said.

South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns will look to join this list of recent winners of the Africa Champions League, which North African teams have dominated for the past five years. (Graphic: Daily Maverick / Yanga Sibembe)

The Brazilians tasted Champions League success for the first time in 2016. However, this current crop of players want to carve out their own place in history, while enhancing the legacy of a club that has contributed positively to African soccer over the past two decades in particular.

There is no denying that Sundowns are a force, both domestically and continentally; hence the Pretoria giants are able to attract the best local players, as well as lure quality international footballers. They were also one of just four African clubs to compete at the expanded Fifa Club World Cup a year ago, joining heavyweights such as Al Ahly, Wydad Casablanca and Espérance.

Sundowns aura affected

Brayan León is the latest example of the calibre of players that Sundowns can attract. The Colombian forward arrived in South Africa at the beginning of 2026. But he has already shown his goal prowess with 15 goals in 24 games across competitions. This includes five strikes from eight Champions League outings.

Brayan León of Mamelodi Sundowns needs just two goals to finish as the 2025/26 African Champions League top scorer, despite joining the team halfway through the season. (Photo: Daniel Hlongwane / Gallo Images)

Despite having players in the mould of León, the Brazilians head into their Champions League crunch contest in unfamiliar territory. Their domestic knockout drought will continue into next season after they fell short in the MTN8, Carling Knockout Cup and the Nedbank Cup. Even in the Premiership, which Sundowns has dominated and won eight times in a row in recent seasons, they are likely to lose out.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is under immense pressure to deliver African Champions League gold after an underwhelming domestic season for the club. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

The Pretoria giants have played all 30 games, while second-placed Orlando Pirates trails by three points with two matches in hand. It is highly likely that Sundowns’ monopoly on the league will finally come to an end this season. Which makes victory in the Champions League even more significant, because a season with no silverware would be disastrous for Sundowns.

Final lessons learnt

“We have the feeling of being in a final now. It’s not like before, when the last time we were there was in 2016. So now it is recent, and we obviously know the pain of not lifting the trophy when we are so close. So, this is our final push to make sure that we deliver and give our all,” Sundowns utility player Thapelo Morena told CAF Online.

A defeat for Mamelodi Sundowns in the final will see the future of the current technical team come under scrutiny. Club chair Tlhopie Motsepe may be forced to make some difficult decisions if Sundowns fall short. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

This is only AS FAR’s second Champions League final, but they have been one of the most consistent teams in their domestic league, claiming top-two finishes in the past three seasons. They also won the competition in 1985, before it morphed into its current form.

AS FAR’s Portuguese mentor Alexandre Santos acknowledged to CAF Online that the battle against his compatriot and fellow tactician Miguel Cardoso will be a demanding one. But the 49-year-old is backing his team to deny Sundowns a second Champions League title.

“We know very well the strength of our opponents, Mamelodi Sundowns. They are a well-organised team with great continental experience. We are focusing on tactical discipline, reducing mistakes and making the most of the opportunities that come our way. We are also working a lot on the mental side so that the players enter the match with confidence and strong character,” Santos said.

“AS FAR is a club with a rich history and its fans deserve to celebrate another continental title. We respect the club’s history and understand the value of this challenge, and we will fight to bring the trophy back to its natural place,” the AS FAR coach added. DM

African Champions League final fixtures

Mamelodi Sundowns vs AS FAR – Sunday, 17 May (4pm)

AS FAR vs Mamelodi Sundowns – Sunday, 24 May (9pm)