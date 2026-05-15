Building leadership capacity in South Africa

South Africa’s leadership environment needs to address the complex history still situated in our everyday working lives, marked by the ongoing challenges in socio-economic development and inequality. Intertwined with the difficult legacies are the beacons of reckoning and nation-building through collaboration, entrepreneurship, and other avenues.

Companies and organisations in South Africa are microcosms of this complexity, as employees from different sides of history, different generations, and spectrums of diversity bring their experiences and views to the workplace. Leading effectively in this context requires more than technical expertise – it demands a deep understanding of history, a capacity for self-awareness, a capacity to hold difference and uncertainty while creating possibilities and the ability to engage with the human side of leadership.

For over a decade, the Investec Insight Programme, conceived and run by GIBS, in partnership with Reos Partners, has been at the heart of facilitating this kind of leadership journey for leaders within Investec. The programme is designed to equip leaders with the skills and insight to navigate South Africa’s complexities and challenges participants to engage with the country’s past, grapple with present realities, and develop the adaptive capacities needed to shape the future.

Investec, a South African-founded, global specialist bank and wealth manager, employs around 8 000 people, primarily in South Africa and the United Kingdom, with operations in select international locations. Investec Insight is a leadership development programme designed to deepen internal leadership capacity and equip leaders to navigate complex and dynamic business environments.

This article examines how the Investec Insight Programme has developed leadership capacity by integrating deep personal reflection, historical engagement, and systems thinking – and why this approach is crucial for South Africa’s future.

Leading with the context in mind

Effective leadership begins with understanding where you stand – and how you got there. In South Africa, this means acknowledging the ongoing impact of our country’s history on our present-day institutions, communities, and personal identities.

We refer to this as systems leadership.

It’s the idea that leadership is not about applying fixed solutions or replicating best practices from other systems. Instead, it’s about being attentive to, recognising, and responding to the specific conditions, patterns, and dynamics of the context you are working and living in.

Systems leadership has three building blocks:

Insight into the country – Understanding the historical, social, and political context.

Sense of belonging/working inclusively – Developing a sense of shared responsibility and belonging within the broader system.

Change frameworks – Equipping leaders with the strategic tools and approaches needed to influence and enact systemic change.

Systems leadership requires both situational awareness and emotional intelligence. Leaders are challenged to notice patterns, anticipate shifts, and stay in touch with their own internal conditions to evaluate how they make decisions, thereby responding thoughtfully rather than reactively. This means balancing the ability to adapt with the capacity to hold steady when systems are in flux.

Learning through experience

We’ve learned that leadership cannot be taught; it has to be experienced.

That’s why the programme is built around experiential learning. Site visits to historically significant places – such as Robben Island and the Desmond and Leah Tutu Museum – provide a visceral understanding of how history and identity shape present-day realities.

During a visit, one participant reflected: “I knew about forced removals in theory – but standing there, hearing the personal stories of people who lived through it, made me understand it in a completely different way.”

Experiential learning builds leadership capacity because it brings theory to life. It allows leaders to engage not just with ideas but with the human side of leadership, the pain of exclusion, the strength of resilience, and the complexity of reconciliation.

But it’s not just about observation, it’s about participation. The programme encourages leaders to engage with differences by:

Listening to narratives that challenge their assumptions,

Exploring perspectives outside of their comfort zones, and

Learning from leaders who have built resilience in difficult contexts.

In addition, we also introduce structured reflection practices v including journalling, peer feedback, and group dialogue – to help participants bring their whole selves into the process, as they each have their own stories and lenses through which they experience the world. They help each other make sense of what they are learning and how it applies to their leadership.

This combination of intellectual understanding and emotional engagement makes learning more effective and lasting.

The power of diversity and dialogue

One of the greatest strengths of the programme is the diversity of the participants. Leaders come from different sectors, communities, and lived experiences, creating a microcosm of South Africa’s complexity.

Diverse teams bring tension, but also creativity. Differences in perspective allow leaders to surface biases, challenge blind spots, and discover more holistic solutions to complex problems. We’ve seen that when leaders engage with one another honestly and vulnerably, real transformation happens. A structured feedback process encourages participants to reflect not only on their own leadership but also on how their actions and decisions impact others.

“This programme made me realise how often I operate from my own narrow frame of reference, and how much I need to open myself to different perspectives.”

Strengthening emotional intelligence

Systems leadership isn’t just about understanding complexity, it’s about navigating it with emotional intelligence and insight.

One of the most consistent pieces of feedback we receive is that the programme helps participants become more emotionally aware and socially connected.

Leaders learn to sit with discomfort and uncertainty without rushing to solutions.

They become more aware of their emotional triggers and how these affect their leadership style. They learn to listen more deeply and not just to respond, but to understand.

Real leadership capacity emerges when a group of leaders can hold tension, engage with difference, and work through discomfort. Emotional intelligence builds social capital which is the trust and relational capacity that enables leaders to mobilise collective action in complex environments.

Building adaptive learning

Leadership in South Africa will never be simple. The political, social, and economic landscape is too complex for linear solutions.

That’s why adaptive leadership, which is the ability to respond creatively to emerging challenges, is so important.

The programme builds this capacity by:

Teaching leaders to recognise patterns and underlying system dynamics

Encouraging experimentation and learning from failure

Strengthening the capacity to hold complexity without needing immediate resolution

Developing the discernment to know when to act – and when to listen

This is not about heroic leadership, rather it’s about collaborative leadership through collective intelligence. Adaptive leadership emerges when leaders can work together, hold multiple perspectives, and respond thoughtfully to shifting dynamics.

What the future needs

Over the past decade, we have seen how leaders can grow when given the tools, space, and emotional support to engage with complexity. By combining historical context, emotional intelligence, and systems thinking, we develop more adaptive and resilient leadership.

But building leadership capacity is not enough. We need to shift cultures:

We shift cultures by slowing things down enough to notice where things are stuck or working in surprising places. This creates the space to identify patterns and take responsibility for where we might be reinforcing stuck situations.

We shift cultures by suspending judgement and creating a pause between learning and acting that allows for more thoughtful and discerning decisions.

We shift cultures by building the muscle of navigating complexity and uncertainty by learning to hold tension without rushing toward solutions.

We shift cultures by being curious about differences. We do this by facing difficult and unresolved challenges with courage and the right tools to engage with complexity.

This kind of leadership is not about fixing systems. It’s about shifting them. South Africa’s challenges are not going away. However, the leaders emerging from this programme are better prepared to meet these challenges with courage, humility, and a deeper understanding of the systems they are trying to change. DM

Authors: Colleen Magner, GIBS Adjunct Faculty member and co-founder of Reos Partners, and Lerato Mpofu, Senior Consultant at Reos Partners

This article first appeared in Acumen Magazine, Edition 54.