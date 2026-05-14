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Webinar: The connected business - How CRM and communications integration is redefining customer engagement

The gap between your business phone system and your CRM is where your team’s productivity goes to die. In an era where every second of engagement counts, siloed digital channels are no longer just an inconvenience—they are a liability.

Telviva
By Telviva
14 May
Lochner Eksteen (iCloudius CEO), Doré Botha (Intercape Business & Data Analyst), and moderator Martie de Beer (Telviva CRO). L–R: Lochner Eksteen (iCloudius CEO), Doré Botha (Intercape Business & Data Analyst), and moderator Martie de Beer (Telviva CRO).

When your systems don't talk to each other, your team loses vital context, your data loses accuracy, and your customers lose patience. To stay ahead, businesses must bridge the integration gap and move toward a unified, predictive engagement model.

Join Lochner Eksteen (CEO at iCloudius), Doré Botha (Business and Data Analyst at Intercape), and moderator Martie de Beer (Chief Revenue Officer at Telviva) as they unpack what CX best practice looks like today and where AI is taking it next.

In this one-hour session, we’ll explore:

  • The Integration Reality: Why siloed systems are costing you more than you think.
  • The Rise of Digital Engagement: How channels like WhatsApp have fundamentally shifted customer expectations.
  • Predictive CX: Moving from reactive service to proactive, data-driven engagement.
  • The "Single Pane of Glass": What a seamless team experience actually looks like. DM

Event Details:

  • Date: Thursday, 21 May 2026
  • Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
  • Registration Link: Register Here

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