Webinar: The connected business - How CRM and communications integration is redefining customer engagement

When your systems don't talk to each other, your team loses vital context, your data loses accuracy, and your customers lose patience. To stay ahead, businesses must bridge the integration gap and move toward a unified, predictive engagement model.
Join Lochner Eksteen (CEO at iCloudius), Doré Botha (Business and Data Analyst at Intercape), and moderator Martie de Beer (Chief Revenue Officer at Telviva) as they unpack what CX best practice looks like today and where AI is taking it next.
In this one-hour session, we’ll explore:
- The Integration Reality: Why siloed systems are costing you more than you think.
- The Rise of Digital Engagement: How channels like WhatsApp have fundamentally shifted customer expectations.
- Predictive CX: Moving from reactive service to proactive, data-driven engagement.
- The "Single Pane of Glass": What a seamless team experience actually looks like. DM
Event Details:
- Date: Thursday, 21 May 2026
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Registration Link: Register Here