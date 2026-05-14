Fear no more the heat o’ the sun,

Nor the furious winter’s rage;

Thou thy worldly task hast done,

Golden lads and girls must,

As chimney-sweepers, come to dust.

With these words by the Bard, one of Gqeberha’s most beloved actresses and drama teachers, Linda-Louise Swain, bade her friends and family farewell from beyond the grave.

Swain was diagnosed with cervical cancer earlier this year and lost her battle with the disease on Tuesday. She was 67 years old.

But rather than mourn her death, she wanted her friends and family to celebrate her life and remember her fondly for the many roles she played – a talented stage performer, a passionate animal activist, a remarkable teacher or even a magician’s assistant strapped into a levitating car.

“On behalf of Linda-Louise and her loved ones, it is with a heavy heart that we share that Linda-Louise passed away in the early hours of this morning. She was at home in peace with family, in their loving hands and care,” read the post which her family shared on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon.

“Linda-Louise lived a full and meaningful life, filled with adventure, compassion and love. Her tribe was grand, and included people from all walks of life, and the animal kingdom.

“We all carry the torch that Linda-Louise has left us, may it burn bright within each and every one of us. In caring for all living beings, showing kindness and compassion, and giving of ourselves to make the world a better place; we can honour her life, memory, spirit, and the values she held dear.”

Dedicated to drama and animals

Swain dedicated her life to her two great passions – drama and animals.

She began her teaching career in the 1980s, specialised in performing arts and spearheaded several drama programmes and initiatives over the past four decades. Notably, she was the Head of Dramatic Arts at Pearson High School, co-founded the Rother Swain Drama Studio and graced the stage on numerous occasions over the years in myriad roles.

Long-time friend and colleague, producer, director and performer Mark Rose-Christie, said even performing for the late US president George HW Bush in the early 1990s paled in comparison to his time spent working with Swain.

“Sharing so many treasured adventures and creative experiences with Linda was a far greater honour.”

Rose-Christie explained how he and Swain founded Gqeberha’s first professional theatre company, Marlin Ventures, and co-produced and co-directed the South African premiere of Jesus Christ Superstar in 1984.

Later that year, Swain starred in Rose-Christie’s first magic show, Magic 84.

“One of the production’s most unforgettable moments featured Linda inside a car which levitated before both she and the vehicle vanished in mid-air. Her remarkable presence and personality gave the illusion a humanity and theatricality far beyond its technical presentation.

“Linda was not merely talented, she was unforgettable. A gifted actress, director, producer, teacher, performer, humanitarian and cherished friend, whose spirit and influence will continue shining brightly for years to come,” Rose-Christie said.

Beloved actress, drama teacher and animal activist Linda-Louise Swain died in May 2026. (Photo: Facebook / Linda-Louise Swain)

Co-founder of the Rother Swain Drama Studio, Sharon Rother, said that since they joined forces to open their studio in 1991, her life had been filled with adventures.

She fondly remembered various road trips to art festivals across the country where Swain’s renditions of made-up songs about “wobbly red jelly”, sung in a range of silly voices, would keep her in stitches.

According to Rother, Swain’s mother was one of the founding members of Gqeberha’s Animal Welfare Society, which cultivated in Swain a deep love of animals. She became an active member and fund-raiser for the Animal Anti-Cruelty League.

“Thanks to her, I even took in a few stray dogs over the years,” Rother laughed.

Affinity for children

But her fondest memory of Swain was her ability to identify children who struggled with self-confidence and needed someone to bring them out of their shell.

“She had a way to make everyone feel special. She cared more about others than herself, and no one can match the size of her heart.”

Asked if there was ever a saying that Swain was very fond of, Rother chuckled and said a recurring phrase that echoed through their studio, especially when students were complaining during long rehearsals, was: “You must suffer for your art!”

That quote was repeated by long-time friend and fellow performer, Brett Adkins, when asked about his memories of Swain.

“We did many theatre productions together, and rehearsals would often run late. I can still hear her voice: ‘You must suffer for your art!’ ”

Since their first production together in 1985, Adkins knew Swain could have made a successful career as a professional actress anywhere in the world, and he admired her for staying in Gqeberha and devoting so much of her time to teaching the trade to thousands of youngsters.

Linda-Louise Swain on stage with long-time friend and colleague Brett Adkins during a performance of Blithe Spirit at the Little Theatre in Gqeberha in 2010. (Photo: Chris Gertsch)



Adkins said her teaching methods were special in the sense that they simplified even the most complex Shakespearean plays in a way that made them more accessible to children and teenagers.

With a smile, Adkins recalled sharing the stage with Swain in the early 2000s, during a production of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, where he played the male lead Petruchio, and Swain his female counterpart Katherina.

“During the play, Petruchio becomes somewhat fed up with Katherina, picks her up and throws her over his shoulder before carrying her off. We rehearsed and performed the part on numerous occasions without fault.

“But during one performance, I somehow overdid it and managed to throw Linda right over my shoulder. All I could do was grab at the skirt she was wearing to keep her from falling, only to realise that all I had in my hand was the skirt, and Linda had dropped onto the floor wearing nothing but her underwear.

“Ever the professional, Linda stood up, performed her lines and stormed off the stage in an improvised stage exit. Right up to her passing, it remained one of her favourite stories to tell.”

Adkins described Swain as hard-working, reliable and professional, with an ability to make everyone feel special.

“She was an angel walking on earth. I know it is a cliché, but it is not one I use lightly,” Adkins said.

As much as people admired Swain for her talent on and behind the stage, in the same breath, everyone would mention her deep love for animals and her involvement with the Animal Anti-Cruelty League (AACL)

Linda-Louise Swain was known for her love of animals and involvement with the Animal Anti-Cruelty League in Nelson Mandela Bay. (Photo: Facebook / Linda-Louise Swain)

Besides helping with various projects and events for nearly 20 years, she took on the role of spokesperson and public relations representative for the organisation.

Often, when she was involved in a production or performance, she ensured that the proceeds went to the Animal Anti-Cruelty League.

Animal Anti-Cruelty League fieldworker and legal adviser Karien van Schalkwyk recalled an incident involving Swain, when two cats had to be removed from their intellectually impaired owner, who lived in squalour.

She recounted how Swain simply laughed as she swatted away cockroaches that crawled over her and even found their way into her underwear, and acted as if everything was fine.

“It is just how she was. Her compassion and get-it-done attitude just inspired those around her with positivity, even in sad situations,” Van Schalkwyk said.

In April, in light of her terminal prognosis, Swain hosted a living wake, or “celebration of life” concert, which saw several stage actors and musicians perform in her memory, while she was still alive – and the funds raised once again went towards caring for animals.

And in true Swain fashion, her final statement, shared by her family on Facebook, read as follows:

“For you lot out there who thought I’d popped off when we had the Celebration of Life Concert: Catch a wake up – I hadn’t… but now I have.

“In light of us having had a Living Wake, there’s no need for a memorial service. Please bid your final farewells wherever you are. I’ll be there with you!” DM