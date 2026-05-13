Joe Sibanyoni rose from modest beginnings to prominence in the taxi industry, earning himself the nickname “Ferrari” due to his love of luxurious and high-performance cars.

While his name has repeatedly surfaced in the Madlanga Commission, he now faces charges related to a separate matter following an ongoing investigation that might reveal a crossover between legitimate business and crime syndicates.

Sibanyoni appeared in the Kwaggafontein Magistrates’ Court in Mpumalanga on Wednesday, 13 May 2026, alongside his co-accused Mvimbi Masilela (45) and Philemon Msiza (55).

The suspects were arrested a day before in Pretoria by the Special Task Force and are facing charges of extortion and two counts of money laundering.

Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said that police were waiting for a fourth suspect to hand himself over after he was informed that police were looking for him.

Current charges

It is alleged that between 2022 and 2025, the 60-year-old Sibanyoni and his co-accused unlawfully demanded more than R2-million in protection fees from a mining businessman.

According to NPA Mpumalanga spokesperson Monica Nyuswa, the accused allegedly threatened to shut down the complainant’s business if he failed to comply with their demands.

It is further alleged that the complainant transferred the money into the accused's bank account, after which the funds were moved through multiple accounts in an apparent effort to launder them.

Sibanyoni’s legal representative and former NPA boss Shaun Abrahams expressed frustration with the NPA, claiming that his attempts to make contact before his client’s appearance were ignored.

“The State has been quiet. They’ve ignored our telephone calls. The investigating officer switched off his phone. The Director of Public Prosecutions didn’t come back to us,” he said.

During his appearance, Sibanyoni addressed the media, affirming his innocence and describing himself as a man of faith.

“I’m not involved with the case,” he said, adding that he would use his time in jail to preach to prisoners and “spread the word of God”.

The State applied for a seven-day postponement of the bail application, which Abrahams opposed, arguing that the defence was ready to proceed.

“The accused are facing serious offences that fall under Schedule 5 of the Criminal Procedure Act. The State is therefore opposing their bail,” said Nyuswa.

The court ultimately postponed the matter to Friday, 15 May, for an appearance before a new presiding officer.

From taxi driver to business mogul

Sibanyoni is one of Mpumalanga’s, and South Africa’s, most influential taxi industry leaders, especially around areas like Kwaggafontein and the broader Nkangala region.

According to reports, he entered the industry as a taxi driver in 1985 and bought his first taxi in 1995. IRS Forensics investigator Chad Thomas told eNCA that Sibanyoni currently operates roughly 400 taxis, earning a monthly salary of more than R18-million.

He has held influential positions in taxi industry bodies, including serving as the provincial chairman and deputy president of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), the country’s biggest taxi association.

Recently arrested taxi boss Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni appeared in Kwaggafontein Magistrates’ Court on 13 May 2026. (Photo: Facebook)

Sibanyoni’s business ventures reportedly extend beyond transport, encompassing logistics, property and other sectors. Starting with the minibus fleet, he later branched into construction, mining, IT and real estate, significantly expanding his commercial reach.

South Africa’s taxi industry has long been associated with violent power struggles, protection rackets and networks that extend far beyond transport operations.

Allegations of so‑called “taxi mafias” and criminal business forums have surfaced repeatedly, particularly in sectors such as construction, mining and informal trade, where businesses are allegedly forced to pay a percentage of their income to operate.

Shadowy associations

Sibanyoni has surfaced multiple times in proceedings at the Madlanga Commission, which is probing links between organised crime figures, business interests and elements within law enforcement.

At the commission, testimony has linked Sibanyoni to individuals alleged to be part of a broader criminal underworld.

Among them is the notorious Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, as well as the late taxi boss Jotham Zanemvula “Mswazi” Msibi, who was implicated as a key leader of the “Big Five” or “The Firm”. Sibanyoni has distanced himself from the alleged organised crime network.

Msibi, who died in January 2024, was described in testimony as a central power broker in the taxi industry. Following his death, Sibanyoni’s elevation to president of the South African Local and Long-Distance Taxi and Bus Organisation further consolidated his position at the top of the industry.

Testimony from suspended police sergeant Fannie Nkosi has added another layer to the allegations. Nkosi told the commission that he acted as a conduit between senior police officials and organised crime figures, and described close links between himself, Msibi and Matlala.

He also alleged that Sibanyoni was part of this broader network, including frequenting Msibi’s farm and being positioned to assume greater leadership after Msibi’s death.

The commission has also heard claims that Sibanyoni was linked to the circulation of sensitive information, including alleged WhatsApp messages containing municipal tender documents from the City of Tshwane.

In addition, there have been allegations that individuals close to him, including his nephew Mandla Mgcina, benefited from contracts in the metro.

Violence and rivalry form part of these accusations. In 2022, Sibanyoni survived an attempted assassination in Centurion, where he was shot twice.

Matlala has been charged with attempted murder in that case, amid claims the attack was driven by a struggle for leadership within the network.

Against this backdrop of alleged alliances, rivalries and organised criminal activity, Sibanyoni’s arrest places one of the taxi industry’s most powerful figures at the centre of a growing web of investigations into extortion and underworld influence. DM