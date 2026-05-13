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Watch – Are hackers holding our local government to ransom?

South African municipalities are sitting on gold mines of your personal data — ID numbers, addresses, billing details — and they are catastrophically unprepared to protect it. No skills, ancient tech and bureaucratic red tape have left our local governments wide open to ransomware gangs and phishing attacks. And the thieves? They’re already inside the house. Daily Maverick’s Lindsey Schutters explains.

Lindsey Schutters
By Lindsey Schutters
13 May
Illustrative image: Anda Tolibadi / Daily Maverick Illustrative image: Anda Tolibadi / Daily Maverick

Reporting by: Lindsey Schutters
Filmed by: Joel Seboa
Edited by: Anda Tolibadi
Produced by: Emilie Gambade
Creative lead by: Malibongwe Tyilo
Sub-edited by: Kevin Flynn

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