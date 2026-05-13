Temple of Heaven closes ahead of Trump-Xi Beijing Summit

U.S. President Donald Trump departs the White House on May 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump is traveling to China where he is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping for expected talks on the Iran conflict, trade imbalances, regional security, and economic cooperation between the two countries. (Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) A man looks at portraits made in traditional Chinese style, including some depicting US President Donald Trump, on display at a shop in Shanghai, China, 13 May 2026. US President Donald Trump is due to arrive in Beijing for a high-stakes state visit running through 15 May, marking his first return to the mainland since 2017. (Photo: EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI) Family members and guests watch during an official ceremony in Parliament forming the new government of Prime Minister Peter Magyar on May 12, 2026 in Budapest, Hungary. The victory of Magyar's Tisza Party in last month's parliamentary election brought an end to the 16-year rule of the Fidesz Party and the premiership of Viktor Orban. (Photo: John Moore/Getty Images) King Charles III meets Sir Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood as they attend 'A King's Trust 50th Anniversary Celebration' at Royal Albert Hall on May 11, 2026 in London, England. (Photo: Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images) King Charles III looks at a type of robot used in urological and other surgery by Professor Ben Challacombe, Consultant Urological Surgeon during a visit to Guy's Cancer Centre to mark the 300th Anniversary Of Guy's Hospital on May 11, 2026 in London, England. The Da Vinci Surgical System enables smaller and more precise incisions during bladder surgery, helping to reduced patient recovery time. The robot highlighted advances in the MedTech sector taking place at Guy's Hospital and Kin's College London. (Photo: Eddie Mulholland-WPA Pool/Getty Images) Senate security personnel and police officers ask members of the media to leave the Senate building at the hallway wallpapered with photos of Philippine Senators, after gunshots were heard at the Philippine Senate, as chaos mounted in anticipation of an attempt to arrest a top senator wanted by the International Criminal Court, in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 13, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez)

Members of the British armed forces march past protesters holding placards as part of an anti-monarchy protest ahead of the State Opening of Parliament, in London, Britain, 13 May 2026. The State Opening of Parliament is a ceremonial event, which formally marks the start of the new parliamentary session and sets out the government's agenda for the coming year. (Photo: EPA/TOLGA AKMEN) Port vessels accompany the MV Hondius as it departs the Granadilla Port after all passengers were evacuated on May 11, 2026 in Tenerife, part of the Canary Islands, Spain. The cruise ship MV Hondius, which had three passengers die from Hantavirus last month and eight more reported cases, docked in Tenerife on May 10th, where the remaining passengers are being repatriated to their respective countries. At a press conference this week, representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) emphasized the outbreak of this rare virus did not constitute a pandemic, but it has stirred anxieties in the Canary Islands and elsewhere. (Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty Images) A passenger waves from a bus on the way to the airport after being evacuated from the MV Hondius after docking in the Granadilla Port on May 10, 2026 in Tenerife, part of the Canary Islands, Spain. The cruise ship MV Hondius, which had three passengers die from Hantavirus last month and eight more reported cases, arrived on Sunday May 10 in Tenerife, where the remaining passengers will be repatriated to their respective countries. At a press conference this week, representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) emphasized the outbreak of this rare virus did not constitute a pandemic, but it has stirred anxieties in the Canary Islands and elsewhere. (Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty Images) Traffic moves past the Tokyo Tower illuminated at night on May 10, 2026, in Tokyo, Japan. Megacities around the world, like Tokyo, with its metropolitan population of over 30 million, were once the symbol of the shining strength of globalism; with energy prices shooting skyward, these cities have become sinks for expensive energy use. Japan is expected to face rising energy prices despite the United States and Iran moving closer to reaching an agreement to end the war. (Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images) Visitors explore the Serbian Pavilion Titled Through Golgotha to Resurrection by artist Predrag Djakovic during the 61st International Art Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia at Giardini della Biennale on May 11, 2026 in Venice, Italy. La Biennale di Venezia presents its 61st International Art Exhibition, In Minor Keys, conceived by the late curator Koyo Kouoh and running from May 9 through November 22, 2026, across the Giardini, the Arsenale, and venues throughout Venice. Following her passing on May 10, 2025, the exhibition is being realized according to Kouoh’s original vision and curatorial project. (Photo: Giuseppe Cottini/Getty Images) Khn de Poitrine of Angine de Poitrine performs at the Electric Ballroom on May 11, 2026 in London, England. (Photo: Matthew Baker/Getty Images) The activist group Pussy Riot protest over the readmission of Russia to the Venice Biennale on May 07, 2026 in Venice, Italy. The leader of Pussy Riot, Nadežda "Nadja" Tolokonnikova, showed up at the Ca' Giustinian, the headquarters of the Venice Biennale 2026, and was not let in immediately. She eventually gained access, but was only able to speak with two members of staff; no person in charge made themselves available. Speaking outside afterwards, she stated that Russia's participation in the Biennale is unacceptable. This year is the first time Russia has been allowed at the art fair since the country's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which prompted widespread protest, including the resignation of the fair's jury. (Photo: Simone Padovani/Getty Images) (L-R) Jordana Brewster, Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez attend the photocall for 'The Fast And The Furious' during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 13 May 2026. The film festival runs from 12 to 23 May 2026. (Photo: EPA/TERESA SUAREZ) Alessandra De Tomaso poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "La vie d'une femme" (A Woman's Life) in competition at the 79th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 13, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Marko Djurica) Athletes compete in the swim portion of the 2026 IRONMAN 70.3 Gulf Coast on May 9, 2026, in Panama City Beach, Florida. (Photo: Benjamin B. Braun/Getty Images for IRONMAN) Sebastien Ogier of France and co-driver Vincent Landais of France compete in their Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 for Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT during SS21 Fafe of Rally de Portugal, Round 6 of the 2026 FIA World Rally Championship on May 10, 2026 in Matosinhos, Portugal. (Photo: Diogo Cardoso/Getty Images)



