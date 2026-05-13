Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

World

World

Ahead of Trump summit, China says it is ready to 'crush' any Taiwan independence bid

BEIJING, May 13 (Reuters) - China is resolved to oppose independence for Taiwan, and its capability to "crush" separatism is "unbreakable", the country's Taiwan Affairs Office said on Wednesday, ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's arrival for a summit in Beijing.

Reuters
By Reuters
13 May
People walk past Taiwanese flags at the Liberty square in Taipei, Taiwan, 22 October 2024. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) held live-fire exercises on 22 October near Niushan Island off China's southeastern coast, China's Maritime Safety Administration announced. It follows the Joint Sword-2024B military drills that took place around Taiwan on 14 October. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO Taiwanese people gather at Liberty square in Taipei

The issue of democratically governed Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, is certain to be discussed during two days of meetings this week between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The island is a "sovereign, independent nation" and beacon of democracy that would not bow to pressure, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te, who rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, told the Copenhagen Democracy Summit on Tuesday.

However, Taiwan is a part of China that has never been, and would never be, a country, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office told a weekly news briefing in Beijing.

"No matter how many times Lai Ching-te repeats his lies, even a thousand times, they remain lies, and they will never become the truth," said the spokesperson, Zhang Han.

"Our resolve to oppose Taiwan independence is as firm as a rock, and our capability to crush Taiwan independence is unbreakable."

China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, but says its preferred option is "peaceful reunification".

The U.S. is Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier, despite a lack of formal diplomatic ties. In December, the Trump administration announced an $11 billion weapons package for Taiwan, the largest ever.


(Reporting by Joe Cash; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Tom Hogue and Clarence Fernandez)

Comments

Loading your account…

Scroll down to load comments...