Today, Yoco brings Tap to Pay on iPhone to South Africa.

The feature enables merchants to seamlessly and securely accept all forms of in-person contactless payments - including contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets - using only an iPhone and the Yoco App. No additional hardware or payment terminal needed.

At checkout, the merchant will simply prompt the customer to hold their contactless payment method near the merchant’s iPhone, and the payment will be securely completed using NFC technology. Tap to Pay on iPhone also supports PIN entry, which includes accessibility options.

Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhone technology uses the built-in security and privacy features of iPhone to help protect customer data. Apple doesn’t store card numbers or transaction information on the device or on Apple servers, so businesses can rest assured that their data stays theirs.

From busy queues to anywhere they sell, Yoco merchants can now accept payments with just an iPhone and the Yoco App. No extra hardware. Just faster, more flexible ways to get paid.

“At Yoco, we proudly build products designed to lower the barriers for independent businesses to thrive. We do this by removing friction and giving business owners greater control over how they sell. This collaboration with Apple to bring Tap to Pay on iPhone to the Yoco app, is a great way to further fuel entrepreneurship in South Africa.” - Lungisa Matshoba, Yoco Co-Founder and Co-CEO.

Tap to Pay on iPhone enables Yoco merchants to use a contactless payment acceptance solution that is easy to set up and use. Merchants using an iPhone XS or later, running the latest version of iOS, can start accepting contactless payments with Tap to Pay on iPhone within minutes through the Yoco App from the Apple App Store.

For more information, please visit Yoco.

Encrypted card numbers are temporarily stored on iPhone only for transactions made in Store and Forward mode. DM

About Yoco

Yoco is one of Africa’s largest commerce platforms for independent businesses, helping over 200,000 small businesses get paid, run their operations, and grow. Founded in South Africa in 2015, Yoco provides integrated payments, point of sale, software, capital, and business tools designed to work seamlessly together. Yoco’s mission is to enable people to thrive by making world-class commerce technology accessible to every business owner.