Shabnim Ismail makes sensational comeback for T20 World Cup

One of South Africa’s most prolific pace bowlers is set to make her comeback in the most dramatic fashion.

The Proteas Women T20 World Cup squad was announced on 12 May, with a standout inclusion being Shabnim Ismail, who will reverse her retirement to participate in the coveted event that is taking place in England and Wales from 12 June to 5 July.

The 37-year-old last represented SA in the 2023 T20 World Cup final in Cape Town against Australia before announcing her retirement from international cricket.

She ended her 16-year career with 317 wickets in 241 internationals. In T20 Internationals (T20I) specifically, she claimed a national record of 123 wickets in 113 matches.

She was and still is widely regarded as one of the fastest bowlers in women’s cricket, regularly surpassing 120km/h.

“It was a no-brainer, to be honest, to try to get one of the best bowlers in the world playing for SA again,” said head coach Mandla Mashimbyi during the press conference announcing the squad. “I want to achieve great things with this team, and for that to happen you need to have the best people available, and Shabnim is one of those.”

Shabnim Ismail delivers a ball for her team, the Mumbai Indians, during a Women’s Indian Premier League game in 2024. While she retired from the international scene in 2023, Ismail has continued to play franchise and domestic cricket. (Photo: Pankaj Nangia / Getty Images)

Mashimbyi had been in discussions with Ismail for some time as SA looked to add more pace and experience to their bowling attack before the World Cup.

“It was important for me to go and have a chat with her because we wouldn’t have a player of her calibre sitting at home and watching us play,” he said. “When we look at our team and obviously looking at the ODI World Cup, we felt that we need that X-factor, and she definitely carries that. She’s a strong character, a fighter, good in the field and a senior [player].”

Ismail has continued to play in franchise cricket around the world, and also represented the Lions domestically this past season.

“I’m really happy to be wearing the badge again,” said Ismail, but admitted the decision to return was not an easy one.

“I always say I have morals and values, and a lot of people know once I’m done, I’m done,” she said. “But I had nice conversations with family, with my sister, with Trish [Chetty], people who are really close to my heart, and Coach Mandla as well.”

Experience returns alongside youth

Laura Wolvaardt will once again captain the squad at the World Cup.

She will be joined by experienced campaigners Marizanne Kapp and Dané van Niekerk.

Kapp returns after recovering from illness, having last played during the Pakistan home series in February. Van Niekerk, meanwhile, battled a calf injury sustained on the tour of New Zealand, which ruled her out of the New Zealand and subsequent Indian series.

Dané van Niekerk walks off the pitch after being caught out during a Women’s Big Bash League in Australia in 2021. (Photo: Stefan Gosatti / Getty Images)

The former Proteas captain was controversially left out of the 2023 home T20 World Cup squad due to fitness concerns, and also missed out on the 2024 edition.

Since reversing her retirement in 2025, she has returned in seemingly strong form despite her recent setbacks.

“She’s always been part of the plan,” said Clinton du Preez, the Proteas Women Convenor of Selectors. “She’s in good shape, she’s been working while being off and she’s currently doing some work at the academy… she’s definitely a strategic decision within our batting lineup.

“It’s something that we believe we require from a stability point of view, and also impacting with experience within that middle order.”

Young all-rounder Kayla Reyneke has earned her maiden senior World Cup selection after enjoying a breakout international season. The former South African U19 women’s captain ended the 2025/26 campaign with a batting average of 53 and five wickets in her first nine T20Is.

Kayla Reyneke bats during the first one-day international series between New Zealand and the Proteas Women on 29 March in New Zealand. Reyneke has earned her maiden senior World Cup selection after enjoying a breakout international season. (Photo: Joe Allison / Getty Images)

The remainder of the squad includes Tazmin Brits, Suné Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Chloé Tryon, Karabo Meso and Sinalo Jafta.

Meanwhile, the bowling attack includes seamers Ayabonga Khaka and Tumi Sekhukhune, alongside spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Mashimbyi said the aim was to strike the right balance between youth and experience.

“It was important for us to put a team together that we feel will compete at the World Cup,” he said. “Both the experience and youth will be a good mix for us to make sure that this time around we cross the line.”

However, some notable names were missing, including Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas and Ayanda Hlubi.

“I feel sorry for them, but this is how this game goes,” said Mashimbyi. “You’ve got to make some tough decisions, and that was a tough decision. But it doesn’t mean that they’re less good. I just felt that in terms of combinations and the balance of the team, this is probably the best 15 you could take forward with us.”

The final hurdle

Since 2023, the Proteas Women have reached three consecutive World Cup finals, including two T20 World Cup finals, but are still searching for their first major trophy.

The team definitely has the batting and bowling prowess to make that happen, but their Achilles Heel of sorts has been the fielding.

The issue is as much mental as technical, Wolvaardt told Daily Maverick a couple weeks ago. However, the team under the guidance of a new fielding coach has identified it as a crucial focus area before the tournament.

Cricket South Africa recently reshuffled the coaching staff, appointing Andrew Puttick as batting coach, Tumi Masekela as strength and conditioning coach and Mduduzi Mbhatha as the fielding coach.

“[Mbhatha] has been really energetic and brought some new and exciting drills,” said Wolvaardt. “I’m keen to see how working with him sort of influences our catching.

“But it’s mostly a mindset thing,” she said. “When someone drops a catch, then it’s like a fever that spreads because you don’t want to be the next person to drop a catch.

“As a group, we need to keep being brave with our fielding, keep going for the chances. I don’t mind if people are going for the catches and dropping them, rather than sort of being tentative.”

Mandla Mashimbyi, head coach of the Proteas Women, alongside Laura Wolvaardt during the third Women's T20I match between South Africa and India on 22 April. Wolvaardt is set to captain the side in the upcoming T20 World Cup in England and Wales from 12 June to 5 July. (Photo: Christiaan Kotze / Gallo Images)

Ismail echoed those sentiments, stating SA’s biggest challenge would be overcoming the mental barrier of winning a final.

“To win that World Cup is going to take something really spectacular,” said Ismail. “We’ve done the hard yards throughout now, we’ve made final after final. It’s just that one element.

“I don’t think it’s skill. For me, it’s more the mental part of knowing that when we get to the final, how are we going to overcome that one last hurdle?”

In a fitting twist of fate, Ismail’s return will begin against the very team she faced in her last international appearance: Australia. SA open their campaign against Australia on 13 June at 3.30pm South African time. DM

Proteas Women 2026 T20 World Cup Squad:

Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Kayla Reyneke, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon and Dané van Niekerk