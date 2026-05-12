How to choose the right insurance partner for your needs

An insurer you can trust

Choosing the best car insurance starts with partnering with an insurer who will pay insurance claims reliably for many years to come.

With over 28 years experience in the short-term insurance industry, OUTsurance is recognised as one of South Africa’s leading insurance providers. OUTsurance been named News24’s Short-Term Insurer of the Year for four years running thanks to their efficient claims processes and customer-centric services.

Awesome service, every step of the way

Whether you’re updating your payment method or adding a vehicle, your insurer should deliver exceptional customer service every step of the way. This sets the tone for high-stress moments —like when you submit a claim—where empathy, trust, and reassurance are not just appreciated, but expected.

When asked what matters most in an insurer, OUTsurance client, Wayne summed it up perfectly, ‘For me it’s really customer service, it’s getting my money’s worth. So, if I phone OUTsurance [with a problem], they’re always there…. Service and savings – you always get something out. ‘

Customer satisfaction platforms back this up. From January 2025 to January 2026, OUTsurance earned a near‑perfect 9.99 Hellopeter TrustIndex score and a 4.87 out of 5 average on Google Reviews from January 2025 to January 2026.

With OUTsurance you always get something out

Looking for the best car insurance in South Africa? Whether you’re retired, work from home, or a daily commuter, you’ll be pleased to know that OUTsurance base your comprehensive car insurance premium on your unique risk profile which could result in a potential saving. They offer a fixed excess – unlike many insurers who charge a percentage of the claim amount – and reward you with a cash OUTbonus after three consecutive claim-free years. If you have cheap insurance and think no one can beat your current vehicle insurance premium, try OUTsurance’s R500 challenge: if they’re more expensive, you can ask them to pay you R500.

Compare with confidence

Take a moment to compare your current car insurance with OUTsurance – and ask yourself: Does my insurer offer a fixed excess? Do they reward me for not claiming?

You could end up with better service, more value, and extra cash in your pocket. DM

OUTsurance is a licensed insurer and FSP. The OUTbonus is a standard product feature, only paid after three claim-free years and is premium dependent. Hellopeter data average from January 2025 up and until January 2026. Google Reviews data average from January 2025 up and until January 2026. News24 Business Awards: Short-Term Insurer of the Year 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026. Ts and Cs online. Limits apply.