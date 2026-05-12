From varsity to IdolsSA, Jozi’s chapter in the book of ProVerb

Fresh out of high school, Tebogo Thekisho left his Kimberley home to swim with Johannesburg’s big fish. Today, he is one.

Thekisho said he was inspired by the meaning – a statement of truth – and coined the name “ProVerb” during his high school years, when he and his friends aspired to be rappers.

While boarding at St Patrick’s CBC, time and boredom fuelled him to start experimenting with wordplay, which eventually led to songwriting.

In 1999, he made the move to pursue IT at Technikon Witwatersrand, now UJ. He gained national exposure that same year, appearing on the SABC youth music competition, Jam Alley.

Thekisho says that Bunting Road stands out as a starting point on his Joburg memory lane. The SABC stood near his institution and residence, a distant symbol of his dreams and a subtle foreshadowing of how they would eventually unfold.

“I remember being aware of [the SABC] even then, almost as a symbol of where I hoped life could take me”, he recalled.

Today, he roams the same spaces as a broadcaster on Metro FM. “It’s a full-circle moment that constantly reminds me how far I’ve come, and how proximity to possibility can quietly shape your journey”, he said.

Thekisho started his formal career working as a technical producer for DJ Fresh on YFM. He released his debut album, The Book of ProVerb, in 2005, followed by four more projects, the last in 2015.

Tebogo Thekisho (left) during his early career as a technical producer on YFM for Thato Sikwane, better known as DJ Fresh (right). (Photo: Supplied / Tebogo Thekisho)

At a time when hip-hop was increasingly leaning towards edgier expression, his commitment to clean, conscious rap set him apart, carving out a space that prioritised storytelling, introspection and moral clarity.

“Choosing a different lane meant I had to work harder to earn both attention and respect”, he told Daily Maverick.

Although at times he felt the odds were against him, he was uncompromising and clear about the artist and person he intended to be.

“Looking back, I don’t see it as a limitation,” he said, “I see it as a defining choice that shaped not just my career, but the kind of connection I’ve been able to build with my audience.”

Tebogo ‘ProVerb’ Thekisho on the IdolsSA stage during his years as one of South Africa’s most recognisable television hosts. (Photo: Supplied / Tebogo Thekisho)

The birth of the iconic IdolsSA became a defining moment in Thekisho’s career. In 2017, he won the You Spectacular Favourite TV Presenter award, cementing his place as one of the country’s most trusted faces through his 15-year tenure as host and co-executive producer of the reality competition.

A ‘Pro’ in more ways than one

Thekisho says he has recently grown a stronger connection to writing books, arguing that it has allowed him to express himself more fully and reflectively.

His first book shares a title with his debut album, The Book of ProVerb. The 2025 memoir is a deeply personal reflection of Thekisho’s life.

Award-winning authors Robin Sharma and Tebogo Thekisho photographed with copies of their books. (Photo: Supplied / Tebogo Thekisho)

Published in 2025, his second book, To Health With It!, reflects a more introspective phase, capturing his maturity and aligning with the broader contemporary interest in spirituality, mindfulness and holistic wellbeing.

The new chapter as an author has presented him with a new set of challenges and demands. While songwriting allows one to conceal vulnerabilities under the guise of art, non-fiction writing does not afford the same luxury.

Thekisho admitted, “There have definitely been moments where I hesitated, especially when the content felt deeply personal or touched on parts of my journey I hadn’t fully processed,” adding that he is often faced with the tension of protecting his privacy and serving a message.

He argues that his books are ultimately an extension of him, allowing him to shift from creating entertainment to creating impact. “If sharing a particular experience can help someone feel seen, understood, or even guide them through a similar situation, then it becomes bigger than me”.

Even so, his public image reflects careful self-management, as he has remained largely removed from major scandals.

“I’ve learnt the importance of discernment, being honest without being reckless,” he says, adding that, “Not everything needs to be shared, but what is shared should be intentional, truthful, and meaningful”.

While remaining active in the public eye, Thekisho has also pursued an academic path, recently completing an MBA at Regenesys Business School and aiming to pursue a DBA.

While he describes broadcasting as his “first love”, he argues, “writing and academia have given me depth, they’ve challenged me to reflect, to learn, and to articulate my experiences in a more meaningful way”.

Tebogo Thekisho recently completed his MBA. (Photo: Supplied / Tebogo Thekisho)

“The MBA allows me to transition from being known primarily for what I do on air or on stage, to being recognised for how I think, lead and build”, he said.

Thekisho’s versatility and adaptability have allowed him to wear many hats, each playing a different role and contributing to his growth across the various phases of his life.

Behind the spotlight, Thekisho says that family life and fatherhood keep him grounded. “It’s a constant source of perspective. No matter what’s happening professionally, coming home to my children keeps me centred, accountable and focused on the kind of man I want to be for them”, he shared.

Pages from his book

Thekisho recalls how he had to learn how to navigate rejection as a newcomer to the city. “Johannesburg has a way of testing you. Back then, I saw the city as something to survive”, he said.

Today, he views it from a different perspective, as a space of opportunity and growth. “It’s still demanding, but I now understand its rhythm and, in many ways, it has become my home.”

Thekisho lives by the belief that “wins are wins”, regardless of how long they take. He attributes his success to his commitment and consistency, adding, “Some of my biggest milestones have come much later than expected, but they’ve been no less significant.”

While he admits that the IdolsSA era was an affirming and pinnacle point of his career, he remains focused on building, evolving and contributing meaningfully.

“I’ve always believed that ‘making it’ is not a destination, it’s an ongoing process. Each achievement opens the door to new challenges, new growth, and new levels of purpose.”

Five Jozi questions



1. Which local spot would you take a visitor to first?



I would take a visitor to my hometown, Kimberley, and show them the Big Hole. [Ah, we meant in Joburg, but ok.]



2. If you could change one thing about Johannesburg, what would it be?



I would make it more equal and safe for all who live in it.



3. If you could keep one thing about Johannesburg, what would it be?



Johannesburg as the economic hub of the country, as many are able to find and create opportunities here.



4. What is the most Joburg thing about you?



I’m honestly still a small-town boy at heart, but Joburg has admittedly awakened my potential.



5. What would you put in a JHB starter pack?



Street smarts, a keen eye for opportunity and a never-say-die attitude.

DM