Standard Bank partners with 702 to host Jozi My Jozi Walk the Talk

Driven by an ongoing commitment to uplift and revitalise the city of Johannesburg, the event will see thousands of Joburgers gather to walk through the historic streets of the central business district (CBD). The walk was established to encourage people to see the positive transformation taking place in the City. Standard Bank is the founding corporate partner of Jozi My Jozi, which is one of the key partners of the 702 Walk the Talk initiative.

“Standard Bank remains committed to supporting and investing in initiatives that help drive a positive impact for communities throughout South Africa. We are particularly pleased that the 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk the Talk initiative also forms part of the work the bank is already doing in the inner city, as we aim to recreate a sustainable future for it and establish a safe, clean environment for future generations living and working in it. We are therefore excited to be among the core partners of this initiative,” says Yolisa Koza, Group Head of Brand Experience at Standard Bank.

The bank continues to leverage its resources to drive sustainable urban renewal. In driving this, Standard Bank has participated in multiple activities that contribute to the revitalisation and sustainability of the CBD, including the funding, development and launch of the Field of Dreams, a fully-fledged sports facility located near the M1 Selby offramp, inspired by legendary cricketer, Dr Ali Bacher and developed in partnership with the Maharishi Invincibility Institute.

Safety and security remain a concern for citizens and commuters into the city and the bank is a founding and active member of the Forum of Integrated Risk Mitigation, formed to work on security across the Joburg CBD. Standard Bank has seconded resources to the Jozi My Jozi safety and security cluster and has invested in the installation of solar lighting and power back-up systems to traffic lights in the CBD.

Standard Bank strongly believes that private public partnerships play a significant role in stimulating economic growth and job creation in communities such as the inner-city of Johannesburg. Their recent partnership with the Johannesburg Art Gallery to showcase and make accessible 145 artworks that recently toured through Europe and form part of their Homecoming Exhibition at the Standard Bank Gallery is testament to that commitment.

702 Jozi My Jozi Walk the Talk will start and finish at Ellis Park, and participants will have the opportunity to walk past historic buildings in the precinct, including Standard Bank’s headquarters on Simmonds Street, where the Standard Bank Art Gallery is located.

Koza adds: “We believe that unity will help revive our beloved Jozi. Therefore, this partnership with Primedia is not just a commercial exchange, but one that is driven and motivated by the spirit of community and investing in the future of the City of Gold. It is important for stakeholders across sectors to continue supporting initiatives that will make the city a better place to live and work, and through partnerships such as that of the 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk the Talk, we are collectively working towards achieving this goal.” DM

Event date: Sunday, 26 July 2026

Venue: Ellis Park, Johannesburg CBD

Routes: 5KM, 8KM, 15KM

Tickets: R350 incl. T-shirt

Click here to enter.



