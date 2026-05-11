Spirits and Spaces: An exploration of the human psyche

Roger Ballen’s latest publication, Spirits and Spaces, is a photobook presenting universes that are both intimate and unsettling. This volume continues his lifelong commitment to probing the edges of visual and psychological experience. Here is a selection of photos from Roger Ballen: Spirits and Spaces.

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Perplexed, 2019. (Photo: Roger Ballen)

Premonition, 2021. (Photo: Roger Ballen)

Syncronized, 2017. (Photo: Roger Ballen)

Combustion, 2024. (Photo: Roger Ballen)

Evacuate, 2019. (Photo: Roger Ballen)

Enfold, 2021. (Photo: Roger Ballen)

Despondent, 2020. (Photo: Roger Ballen)

Curious Cat, 2023. (Photo: Roger Ballen)

First Love, 2018. (Photo: Roger Ballen)

Follower, 2018. (Photo: Roger Ballen)

Intruder, 2020. (Photo: Roger Ballen)

Leopard Lady, 2019. (Photo: Roger Ballen)

Omnipresent, 2022. (Photo: Roger Ballen)

Roger Ballen: Spirits and Spaces is published by Thames and Hudson. It is available at a retail price of R1,375 from Daily Maverick shop.

Don’t miss the film premiere of Spirits and Spaces, including a conversation with director Gabriella Blumberg and Roger Ballen hosted by Marianne Thamm on online 12 May from 12pm to 1pm.



