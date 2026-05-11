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BOOK EXCERPT

Spirits and Spaces: An exploration of the human psyche

Roger Ballen: Spirits and Spaces creates a world where animals and art brut-like drawings dominate, and humanity is reduced to obscure figures or fragmented body parts.

Roger Ballen
By Roger Ballen
11 May
roger-ballen-art Roger Ballen: Spirits and Spaces. (Images: Thames and Hudson)

Roger Ballen’s latest publication, Spirits and Spaces, is a photobook presenting universes that are both intimate and unsettling. This volume continues his lifelong commitment to probing the edges of visual and psychological experience. Here is a selection of photos from Roger Ballen: Spirits and Spaces.

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Perplexed, 2019. (Photo: Roger Ballen)
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Premonition, 2021. (Photo: Roger Ballen)
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Syncronized, 2017. (Photo: Roger Ballen)
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Combustion, 2024. (Photo: Roger Ballen)
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Evacuate, 2019. (Photo: Roger Ballen)
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Enfold, 2021. (Photo: Roger Ballen)
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Despondent, 2020. (Photo: Roger Ballen)
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Curious Cat, 2023. (Photo: Roger Ballen)
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First Love, 2018. (Photo: Roger Ballen)
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Follower, 2018. (Photo: Roger Ballen)
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Intruder, 2020. (Photo: Roger Ballen)
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Leopard Lady, 2019. (Photo: Roger Ballen)
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Omnipresent, 2022. (Photo: Roger Ballen)

Roger Ballen: Spirits and Spaces is published by Thames and Hudson. It is available at a retail price of R1,375 from Daily Maverick shop.

Don’t miss the film premiere of Spirits and Spaces, including a conversation with director Gabriella Blumberg and Roger Ballen hosted by Marianne Thamm on online 12 May from 12pm to 1pm.

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