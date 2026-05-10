Junior Boks win U20 Rugby Championship title, but there is work to be done

The Junior Springboks received a reality check against New Zealand on their way to winning the U20 Rugby Championship as they were held to a 29-29 draw after starting the match as overwhelming favourites.

It was a good lesson in understanding the realities of rugby at this level. New Zealand had been mediocre in this tournament after a fortunate 34-29 win over Australia and a 25-17 loss to Argentina.

The Junior Boks, by contrast, had purred in the first two rounds. After thumping Argentina 48-21 and Australia 56-17 in their first two games of the Rugby Championship, they only needed one log point against New Zealand to win the title for the first time.

But the match unfolded in an uncomfortable way and in the end a draw was a fair outcome as New Zealand sent a timely reminder to the South Africans that they might not be as good as they think they are.

“We probably turned over the ball too easily at times, and that’s something we’ll definitely work on,” coach Kevin Foote admitted. “Against a team like New Zealand, you get punished if you’re not clinical.”

South Africa U20 coach Kevin Foote and captain ⁠Riley Norton following the team’s 29-29 draw against New Zealand, which earned the Junior Boks the title. (Photo: Richard Huggard / Gallo Images)

Achieved goal

Winning the U20 Rugby Championship was a goal for the Junior Springboks but it’s not the ultimate prize they’re chasing in 2026.

The main focus of the 2026 season is retaining the World Rugby U20 Championship title in Georgia in July. After three games against southern hemisphere opposition over the past fortnight, Foote knows there is work to be done.

South Africa achieved their goal two minutes into the second half of the match when centre Sam Badenhorst scored the team’s fourth try against New Zealand to secure the bonus point and an unassailable 11 log points at least.

It was during a good period of the game for South Africa after they were rocked back early on following three tries by New Zealand in the opening 25 minutes left the Junior Boks trailing 15-8.

To compound matters, star centre Ethan Adams, who scored three tries in the opening two games, went down midway through the first half with what appeared to be a serious knee injury.

Emerging star centre ⁠Ethan Adams suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury. (Photo: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

Details of the extent of the injury will emerge in the coming days, but it’s fair to say Adams’s participation at the World Championships is now in doubt.

The Junior Boks were already without the other half of last year’s SA U18 star midfield Markus Muller, who suffered a hand injury on Stormers debut.

Muller, though, should be fit for the global showpiece, which is some good news.

Badenhorst emerged with his reputation enhanced after three strong displays for the Junior Boks in Muller’s absence and if a midfield reshuffle is required, his performances have given Foote something to ponder.

The way the Junior Boks bounced back in the match was also a good sign, especially as they were not at their sharpest.

It’s also worth remembering that last year the Junior Boks lost to both Australia and New Zealand in the U20 Rugby Championship and two months later thrashed Australia and beat New Zealand to claim the world title.

“We had moments where things didn’t go our way, but what stood out was the fight in the group and the resilience to keep coming back,” Foote said.

“That’s what you need in games like this, especially on occasions like these. Twelve months ago, we came here and didn’t kick particularly well.

“This time our kicking was mature, contestable, and it allowed us to play in the right areas of the field. There’s been real growth in our game.”

Captain Riley Norton, who had another good game at lock, agreed with Foote.

“Those last 10 minutes were hectic. Momentum kept swinging and that’s where you learn the most,” Norton said. “We made a few simple errors and lost shape at the breakdown, and that gave them chances.

“These are exactly the kind of pressure situations we’ll face at a Junior World Cup. You have to stay composed, control what you can and trust your systems.”

Junior Bok No 8 Kebotile Maake was impressive. (Photo: Richard Huggard / Gallo Images)

Power pack

While the performance against New Zealand was not as polished as earlier games, the foundations for this team to win the world title again are solid.

The pack, led by skipper Norton, is formidable. They dominated set pieces – especially scrums – in all matches.

Outside of set pieces, Norton and prop Rambo Khubeka were effective at winning gain line momentum while No 8 Kebotile Maake and blindside flank Wasi Vyambwera are excellent link players and attacking weapons.

Scrumhalf Hendré Schoeman had big shoes to fill after Haashim Pead’s heroics in 2025, and he has emerged as a real talent.

Scrumhalf ⁠Hendré Schoeman was a consistent threat. (Photo: Richard Huggard / Gallo Images)

Schoeman doesn’t possess Pead’s pace and light feet, but he is combative and nippy. Perhaps the only real aspect of his game that needs sharpening is speeding up his tactical kicking from the base of rucks. But he looks like a real talent.

Flyhalf Yaqeen Ahmed started all three matches ahead of last year’s World Championship-winning Vusi Moyo, indicating how highly he is rated.

Ahmed was excellent throughout the tournament, but Moyo’s performance from the bench after Adams’s injury reminded Foote of his qualities.

Moyo has a huge boot and an innate ability to put teammates into space. Ahmed is an electric runner and wonderful goal kicker. These are good problems for Foote to have.

“We’ve won the tournament, we’ve tested our depth, and we’ve learnt a lot about ourselves,” said Foote. “This experience will serve us well going forward.” DM