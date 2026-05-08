In pictures: Constitutional Court delivers major Ramaphosa ruling

Julius Malema speaks to the media during an EFF picket before the delivery of the judgment, outside the Constitutional Court. (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle) EFF members eagerly await the ruling outside the court. (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle) EFF members sing and dance at the Constitutional Court. (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle) EFF supporters were in a festive mood while waiting for the judgment. (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle) EFF supporters hold placards calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to be arrested. (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle) Julius Malema and party Secretary-General Marshall Dlamini during the delivery of the judgment. (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle) Outside court, the ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu said the party respected the judgment. She said it would reflect on it and that it would form part of its upcoming NEC meeting. Asked to comment on calls by the EFF leader Julius Malema for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign or step aside, she said: ‘That is just political speech’. (Image: Ferial Haffajee) EFF make their viewpoint clear outside the court. (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle) EFF members chant outside the court. (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle) EFF members marching in Joburg CBD after Phala Phala court ruling. (Photo: Reitumetse Pilane) DM



