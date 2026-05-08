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In pictures: Constitutional Court delivers major Ramaphosa ruling

The Constitutional Court ruled this morning, Friday 8 May 2026, on the EFF and ATM’s case against Parliament for its decision in December 2022 not to adopt the Section 89 panel report that could have led to an impeachment inquiry into President Cyril Ramaphosa over the heist at his Limpopo game farm. The court ruled in favour of the EFF and ATM, and ordered that the panel report must go to an impeachment committee.

Daily Maverick and Gallo Images
By Daily Maverick and Gallo Images
8 May
EFFPhalaPhala Julius Malema addresses his supporters during an EFF picket before the delivery of the judgment on the Phala Phala matter at the Constitutional Court on 8 May 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. This follows allegations linked to the 2020 theft of foreign currency from the president’s Phala Phala farm, as well as questions over whether proper procedures were followed. (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle)

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Julius Malema speaks to the media during an EFF picket before the delivery of the judgment, outside the Constitutional Court. (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle)
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EFF members eagerly await the ruling outside the court. (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle)
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EFF members sing and dance at the Constitutional Court. (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle)
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EFF supporters were in a festive mood while waiting for the judgment. (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle)
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EFF supporters hold placards calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to be arrested. (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle)
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Julius Malema and party Secretary-General Marshall Dlamini during the delivery of the judgment. (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle)
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Outside court, the ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu said the party respected the judgment. She said it would reflect on it and that it would form part of its upcoming NEC meeting. Asked to comment on calls by the EFF leader Julius Malema for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign or step aside, she said: ‘That is just political speech’. (Image: Ferial Haffajee)
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EFF make their viewpoint clear outside the court. (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle)
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EFF members chant outside the court. (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle)
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EFF members marching in Joburg CBD after Phala Phala court ruling. (Photo: Reitumetse Pilane) DM


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