PHOTO ESSAY
In pictures: Constitutional Court delivers major Ramaphosa ruling
The Constitutional Court ruled this morning, Friday 8 May 2026, on the EFF and ATM’s case against Parliament for its decision in December 2022 not to adopt the Section 89 panel report that could have led to an impeachment inquiry into President Cyril Ramaphosa over the heist at his Limpopo game farm. The court ruled in favour of the EFF and ATM, and ordered that the panel report must go to an impeachment committee.
Julius Malema addresses his supporters during an EFF picket before the delivery of the judgment on the Phala Phala matter at the Constitutional Court on 8 May 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. This follows allegations linked to the 2020 theft of foreign currency from the president’s Phala Phala farm, as well as questions over whether proper procedures were followed. (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle)