Three cops dead after officer slays ex-girlfriend and her new partner in murder-suicide

On Wednesday afternoon, Stach Jantjies visited her mother in Gqeberha to collect her laundry. Her new boyfriend opened the car door for her when they left — a small gesture her family would later remember. By 1am the next morning, both young police officers were dead.

Constable Jantjies (22), who had been stationed at the Kwanobuhle police station for just over a year, and her boyfriend, Constable Cerwynn Williams (24), based at the Kariega police station, were shot dead inside Jantjies’ rented flat in Mosel, Kariega, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A fellow officer — 48-year-old Riaan van Heerden of the Gqeberha Flying Squad, believed to be Jantjies’ former boyfriend — is alleged to have forced entry into the flat and shot the pair before turning the gun on himself. He died on the way to hospital.

Their deaths are part of a broader national crisis within the South African Police Service. Research has found that abusive relationships among officers are often marked by patriarchal dynamics and jealousy, with perpetrators restricting their partners’ contact with family and monitoring their every move.

Jantjies’ 59-year-old mother, who declined to be named, said the last time she had seen her “baby” was on Wednesday afternoon when Jantjies — the youngest of four children — and Williams came to collect laundry from her home.

“We had such a nice chat. Stach went to her aunt to introduce Cerwynn to the family. He was very nice and polite to us and to her. When they left here, he even opened the car door for her and told her to drive while he sat in the front passenger seat. They were happy together, and he was truly kind to her.”

Hours later, the couple, who had been dating for four months, were shot dead.

Flashing police lights

A relative arrived at the home of Jantjies’ parents in Salt Lake at around 2am to inform them that “something had happened to Stach” and that they needed to get dressed and go to Kariega immediately.

“When we arrived, and I saw all the flashing police lights, I immediately knew something was wrong,” said the grieving mother.

“I did not even want to go inside. They told me Stach had been shot, but they would not let me go to the back. I knew my child and Cerwynn would never cause trouble. But then I saw the cars outside, and immediately the other man [Van Heerden] came to my mind. I knew immediately that only he would do something that would warrant the police to show up.”

Moments later, the family’s worst fears were confirmed — Jantjies and Williams had been shot dead.

“I told my husband I cannot imagine my daughter being killed like this — so brutally. If she had died on duty or during a robbery, maybe the pain would have been easier to carry. But for my child to be killed out of jealousy, that is something I never expected,” said Jantjies’ mother.

‘Madly in love’

Family members said Jantjies and Williams were “madly in love”.

Jantjies’ sister Genevive Marcus (38) said, “The two of them were in an official relationship. He was the one she brought home to introduce to my mother and father. They had been dating for four months.

“Stach started drifting away from us when she was with the older guy. But when she broke things off with him and met Cerwynn, it was almost as if he brought her back to us. I did not really have contact with her before that, but when Cerwynn came into the picture, he made sure we all rebuilt a bond with her again. He brought her back to my mother.”

Marcus said her sister was a “deeply religious person. Stach loved music, especially gospel music, and would play it whenever she was doing chores around the house. Stach kept to herself; she was quiet and did not have a large circle of friends. People respected her, and she also had a great deal of respect for others.”

Jantjies’ mother will celebrate her 60th birthday on 16 May — a milestone that should have been marked by joy and celebration, but instead will be the day she lays her daughter to rest.

“My birthday will never be the same again,” she said.

Gunshots

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said officers were dispatched to Jantjies’ flat shortly before 1am on Thursday after receiving reports of gunshots.

“Upon arrival at the scene, responding officers found three constables with multiple gunshot wounds. All three members were declared dead; two at the scene, and the third after being transported to Cuyler Hospital.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that a male constable, who was the former boyfriend of a female constable, forced entry into the residence where she and another male constable were present. Witnesses reported hearing shots fired, after which all three members sustained fatal injuries,” said Gantana.

The Eastern Cape police commissioner, Lieutenant General Vuyisile Ncata, extended his condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the deceased officers.

“This is a tragic and devastating loss for the SAPS family. Three young officers have lost their lives under heartbreaking circumstances. We are providing trauma debriefing and counselling to all members affected, and we will ensure the families receive the support they need during this difficult time,” he said. DM