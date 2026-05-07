South Sudan's President Kiir sacks army chief, finance minister in latest reshuffle

The dismissals were the latest of frequent changes in the top ranks of Kiir's government in recent years that analysts say signal an effort to consolidate power amid succession uncertainty.

The fired army chief, General Paul Nang, had occupied his position since October and his tenure had come under increasing scrutiny amid worsening insecurity in the country while the finance minister, Salvatore Garang Mabiordit, had served in the position since Feb 23.

Kiir reappointed General Santino Deng Wol as the new army chief, state media South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation said. Wol, from South Sudan's Bahr El Gazal region where Kiir hails from, is a close ally of the President and had served in the same post between 2020 and 2024.

Kuol Daniel Ayulo, a career technocrat who had previously served at the finance ministry and ministry of trade as an undersecretary, has been appointed as the new finance minister, according to the state media.

South Sudan has struggled to fully implement key reforms outlined in the 2018 peace agreement that ended a five-year civil war, including the unification of the armed forces and holding of elections.

(Editing by Elias Biryabarema and Toby Chopra)