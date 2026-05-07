After another arduous and exciting European Champions League season, only two contenders remain standing. England’s Arsenal and French champions Paris St Germain (PSG) are set for an exhilarating bout in Budapest on 30 May, with both clubs hungry for European success.

Arsenal fought hard to squeeze 2-1 on aggregate past Atlético Madrid, while PSG also narrowly navigated past German giants Bayern Munich with 6-5 aggregate victory, including a box-office Champions League encounter in the first leg of their semifinal.

A Champions League classic

That particular match ended 5-4 in favour of reigning European champions PSG and stands out as one of the biggest talking points from the 2025/26 season of Europe’s premier club competition. In fact, it will forever be etched in memory as one of the most entertaining soccer matches in history.

Before it evolved into a global billion-dollar industry, the essence of soccer was pure entertainment, with physical exercise being an added bonus. It was not as structured and rigid as it can sometimes be these days.

In their semifinal first leg Bayern and PSG threw it back to those years of chaos and entertainment by throwing caution to the wind, mimicking the battles between legendary boxers Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali.

Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain played a Champions League blockbuster that will forever be etched in history, with some believing it should have been the final. (Photo: Jean Catuffe / Getty Images)

The nine strikes scored in the frantic semifinal first leg are a new record for the most in a single Champions League last-four match. It was a rollercoaster match that will forever be etched on the minds of all those who witnessed it, particularly those who were present at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris.

It was made even more special by the fact that the victory in the chaotic encounter marked PSG’s 100th victory in the Champions League. They are the first French club to reach this mark.

On the occasion of the second leg, which ended with a 1-1 draw, the defences of both teams were tighter as they reverted to the status quo of modern soccer, which is a balance between defence and attack.

PSG’s double delight

Coming off of winning their maiden Champions League title in 2025, the Parisians have reached a second successive final in the competition, and a third overall. Coincidentally, the club’s first final in the competition ended in a 1-0 defeat to Bayern, in 2020.

Since then PSG has grown exponentially, particularly since Spanish coach Luis Enrique took over the reins three years ago.

Spanish coach Luis Enrique has now guided Paris St Germain to two successive Champions League finals, and they will be looking to make it back-to-back titles when they meet Arsenal in Budapest, Hungary, on 30 May. (Photo: Alex Grimm / Getty Images)

“The character we showed against a team like Bayern is so positive. We’re so happy to reach a second Champions League final in a row. It was very intense, very difficult. They play football at the highest level. Both teams are similar, we love to press higher. We are very happy,” reflected Enrique after the second leg.

“This tie against Bayern was two crazy matches! But we made it to the final and we deserve it. We have worked very hard for this, since the first day of the season,” said PSG long-time servant and captain Marquinhos.

“We wanted to experience this moment again. We wanted to reach this part of the season and still have goals like this to achieve. Now, we need to enjoy this moment, but we still have more to do.”

Formidable Arsenal

Arsenal are into just their second ever Champions League final. The first one came 20 years ago and ended in a 2-1 defeat for the Gunners against Spanish heavyweights Barcelona. Now the London side, led by one of their former players in Mikel Arteta, can rewrite history in Budapest.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (centre) celebrating with Noni Madueke and Declan Rice (right) after guiding the club their second Champions League final, and their first in 20 years. (Photo: Catherine Ivill - AMA / Getty Images)

For a club that is well over a century old, the Londoners have been perennial underachievers in the Champions League. However, in a few weeks they can rewrite history by finally ending their silverware drought in Europe’s premier club competition.

Impressively, Arsenal have reached the final without suffering a single defeat. They navigated the league phase’s eight matches perfectly by winning all their matches.

They beat teams such as Bayern, Inter Milan, Atlético and Club Brugge to become the first team to complete a perfect group stage campaign since the league phase format was introduced in the 2024/25 season. In the knockout stage they had to dig deeper, but they still managed to avoid defeat.

“You can’t underestimate what we’ve done in this competition up to this point. We have every right to celebrate, it’s such a big moment. The Champions League is the most prestigious tournament and it’s a proud moment for the club and the boys,” Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice told Amazon Prime.

Bodø/Glimt the slayers

Then there were the giant killers, Bodø/Glimt. The Norwegian minnows were one of the most exciting stories in the 2025/26 season, reaching the round of 16 through a streak of giant slaying. This before they were ousted 5-3 on aggregate by Portugal’s Sporting.

Nowergian club Bodø/Glimt surprised many pundits on the way to reaching the round of 16 in the 2025/26 Champions League campaign. (Photo: Photo Agency / Getty Images)

On the way to reaching the knockout stage, Bodø/Glimt claimed the scalps of Man City (3-1), Atlético and eliminated 2025 finalists Inter in their playoff with a 5-2 aggregate win. By reaching the round of 16, the club earned €52.5-million (approximately R1-billion) – a great windfall for a club their size. DM