Ducklings steal the spotlight at Hyde Park's Royal Gun Salute for King Charles III

Vatican's Swiss Guards attend their swearing-in ceremony in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, May 6, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane) A chair rests along the shoreline of the polluted Salton Sea on May 1, 2026 in Bombay Beach, California. California has launched the Salton Sea Conservancy, its first new conservancy in more than 15 years, in an effort to support long-term habitat restoration while improving air quality around the deteriorating inland lake. The Salton Sea, located in the desert in Southern California, has been shrinking for decades and is now nearly twice as salty as the ocean while contaminated by pollutants including agricultural runoff. A deposit of geothermal brine beneath the Salton Sea is believed to hold one of the planet’s largest reserves of lithium and is worth an estimated $500 billion. The lithium could bring jobs to the region and help power electric vehicles, smartphones, and electricity grids while some residents are concerned that lithium extraction could exacerbate environmental issues. In 2022, Governor Gavin Newsom has called the area “the Saudi Arabia of lithium”. (Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images) Protester Guido Reichstadter stands and waves to other protesters down on the ground as he remains atop the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge on May 05, 2026 in Washington, DC. Reichstadter climbed onto the bridge Friday, May 1, and has remained there in protest of what he described as the "Trump regime's war in Iran" and against AI development, according to posts on X. (Photo: Heather Diehl/Getty Images) NBC News correspondent Kelly O'Donnell asks U.S. President Donald Trump about Iran as he departs following a military mothers celebration in the East Room of the White House on May 6, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump and the first lady honored America's military mothers at the event ahead of Mother's Day. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) First lady Melania Trump embraces U.S. President Donald Trump during a military mothers celebration in the East Room of the White House on May 6, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump and the first lady honored America's military mothers at the event ahead of Mother's Day. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) U.S. President Donald Trump greets the Washington Nationals "Racing Presidents" following a proclamation signing in the Oval Office of the White House on May 05, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump signed a presidential memorandum restoring the Presidential Fitness Test Award, which was reinstated by executive order in July 2025 and reintroduces a performance-based benchmark in physical education. (Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) Protesters raise hands that are painted red during a rally against U.S. and Israel's attack on Iran, near the U.S. embassy on May 06, 2026 in Seoul, South Korea. A recent explosion on a South Korean-operated ship in the Strait of Hormuz has put South Korea in a tricky position over its role in helping reopen the vital waterway amid mounting U.S. pressure on Seoul to join efforts to secure transit in the strait. (Photo: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images) People on a motorcycle drive near a huge anti-US billboard with photo depicting US President Donald Trump at Valiasr square in Tehran, Iran, 06 May 2026. US President Donald Trump announced pausing the operation of escorting ships through the Strait of Hormuz, hinting at progress in peace talks with Tehran. (Photo: EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH) U.S. and Philippine troops take part in a counter-landing live fire exercise as part of the annual Balikatan joint military drills on May 04, 2026 in Laoag, Ilocos Norte province, Philippines. The expanded exercises, now involving more than 17,000 troops from multiple allied nations, come amid rising tensions in the South China Sea and as Washington faces overlapping security demands due to the ongoing war with Iran. This year marks the first time Japanese Self-Defense Forces have taken part in combat drills on Philippine soil, signaling a significant shift in Japan’s post-war defense posture and deepening regional security ties. (Photo: Ezra Acayan/Getty Images) A Leopard 2 A6 main battle tank of the Bundeswehr, the German armed forces, fires during a presentation for German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius during a demonstration of capabilities by the German army on May 4, 2026 near Munster, Germany. The German government is seeking to modernize and significantly expand the Bundeswehr, the German armed forces, with the goal of making it the biggest and technologically conventional military in Europe. (Photo: Morris MacMatzen/Getty Images) Migrants who arrived in the municipality of Teguise (Lanzarote) on a rubber dinghy rest after receiving assistance from Red Cross volunteers in Punta del Banquete (eastern Lanzarote), Canary Islands, Spain, 06 May 2026. (Photo: EPA/ADRIEL PERDOMO) Dutch cruise ship MV Hondius is anchored off the coast of the city of Praia on the island of Santiago, Cape Verde, 04 May 2026, after three people died onboard from an acute respiratory syndrome. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported one confirmed case and five additional suspected cases of hantavirus infection on the vessel sailing in the Atlantic Ocean. Three of those affected have died and one is currently in intensive care in South Africa. EPA/ELTON MONTEIRO





A person in protective clothing stands next to an ambulance during an evacuation operation of suspected hantavirus patients, following an outbreak on the cruise ship MV Hondius, in Praia, Cape Verde, May 6, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Danilson Sequeira)

The American Eagle Pilot displays a Venezuelan flag from the cockpit window during the arrival of the 3599 American Airlines flight from Miami at Simon Bolivar International Airport on April 30, 2026 in La Guaira, Venezuela. The 3599 flight (operated by American Airlines subsidiary Envoy) took off from the Miami International Airport to Caracas becoming the first one after seven years. The executive director of the National Energy Dominance Council, Jarrod Agen, is part of the flight. (Photo: Jesus Vargas/Getty Images)

Old Ned symbolically "dies" several times fighting the winter spirits and has to be revived by the blowing of horns to welcome the spring on May 3, 2026 in Penzance, United Kingdom. The May Horns tradition takes place in Penzance on the first Sunday in May, with a procession that follows a giant crow called "Old Ned." Participants bang drums and blow horns to symbolically "drive out the devil of winter" and resurrect Old Ned, as he "dies" several times along the journey. Participants are encouraged to wear green to celebrate the coming of spring. (Photo: Jory Mundy/Getty Images)

A spectator moves through the grandstand ahead of the running of the 152nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 1, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo: Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Team of Japan competes in the Team Acrobatic final during day three of the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup at Xi'an Olympic Sports Center Natatorium on May 03, 2026 in Xi An, China. (Photo: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Nikita Tszyu (R) of Australia lands a blow on Oscar Diaz of Spain during their WBO International Super Welterweight Title fight at Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Newcastle, Australia, 06 May 2026. (Photo: EPA/DAN HIMBRECHTS)



