Bitget Wallet expands crypto card availability to South Africa

Designed for practical utility, the Dollar Card bridges the gap between digital asset custody and daily commerce. It streamlines personal transactions and cross-border remittances through seamless crypto-to-fiat conversion, transforming onchain holdings into immediate spending power.

The card works in three steps. Users hold USDC in their self-custodial Bitget Wallet. At the point of purchase, the wallet converts the required amount to rand. The transaction settles with the merchant, accepted wherever major card networks are supported, with no separate exchange or third-party transfer needed.

"Across many African markets, stablecoins are becoming a practical way to store and move value," said Alvin Kan, Chief Operating Officer at Bitget Wallet. "Where cross-border payments are costly and currencies volatile, the ability to hold digital dollars and spend them seamlessly can make a real difference. The Bitget Wallet Card links self-custodied crypto to global payment rails, helping users move between onchain finance and everyday commerce."

Starting 6 May 2026, eligible users earn 8% cashback on qualifying grocery and dining purchases during the campaign period. Cashback applies to the first $200 of spending per calendar month. Qualifying merchants include Pick 'n' Pay, Shoprite, and Checkers for groceries, and Nando's, Steers, and KFC for dining.

New users who complete their first card transaction during the campaign period receive an additional $5 bonus. Rewards are distributed every Thursday for transactions made from the previous Wednesday through Tuesday.

Eligible South African users can apply for the Bitget Wallet Dollar Card through the Bitget Wallet app, available on iOS and Android. Identity verification is required to qualify for the card and cashback rewards.

Sub-Saharan Africa received more than $205 billion in onchain value between July 2024 and June 2025, a 52% year-on-year increase that placed the region among the world's fastest-growing crypto markets. The South Africa launch is part of Bitget Wallet's PayFi strategy, linking onchain assets to local financial infrastructure across key global markets. Previous expansions include Mexico, Nigeria, and Bangladesh.

Bitget Wallet reserves the right of final interpretation for transaction eligibility. Only transactions identified by the Bitget Wallet system qualify for cashback. Full terms and conditions available at web3.bitget.com/card.

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial Web3 wallet supporting over 130 blockchains and more than 90 million users globally. Users hold their own keys, and a $300 million protection fund backs the wallet. The Dollar Card is the company's first self-custodial dollar card on the African continent, with Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya as the next markets for expansion. DM



