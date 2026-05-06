20 Questions with Joel Seboa

Favourite book. Of all time and recently?

I have recently been enjoying The Book of Five Rings by Miyamoto Musashi. As for my favourite of all time, it’s Meditations by Marcus Aurelius.

Favourite film. Of all time and recently?

This is always a tough question to answer with friends around a braai. As a film buff, the answer changes day by day, but I will say Grand Budapest Hotel and Tropic Thunder.

Favourite series. Of all time and recently?

Being a typical Gen Z, I grew up watching anime and fell in love with storytelling through animation. My favourite of all time is Naruto (yes, all of them). I somehow missed the Stranger Things hype when it came out, so I am watching that now.

What is the most random thing you’ve ordered online?

A Glatzan bald cap (don’t ask me why, lol).

What is the last thing on your phone that you took a screenshot of?

An EVA Foam Katana (links to the bald cap).

What app do you spend the most time on?

Instagram (to my detriment).

What’s your favourite piece of trivia?

Cleopatra lived closer to the iPhone than the building of the pyramids.

What’s the weirdest superstition you secretly believe in?

That if you purchase shoes or socks for someone you care for, they will walk out of your life.

If you could relive one specific experience, what would it be?

Going to Japan for the first time. In the words of the late Anthony Bourdain: “It fundamentally changes your perspective on the world.”

Window seat or aisle seat?

Aisle seat in case I need to run to the toilet.

If you could live as someone else for the day, who would it be and why?

Wes Anderson. To get inside his mind and understand what he thinks about when composing, writing and directing his films. Somehow he always finds a way for all these different film elements to work together.

Career highlight?

When I worked for the Expresso morning show and SABC. Meeting South African politicians and South African icon Zapiro is definitely up there as well.

What are people always surprised to learn about you?

That I work for Daily Maverick and that I cosplay in my spare time.

You’ve just been arrested. What crime were you likely to have committed?

Watching anime online without a subscription.

If you weren’t working in your current role, what industry would you be in?

Probably in the media space, whether it’s social media or television.

What is the most-worn item in your wardrobe?

It has to be my 2013/14 signed Manchester City shirt. Up The Blues!!

What’s the best advice you’ve received?

We suffer more in imagination than in reality.

Name one person you admire?

Pep Guardiola.

What’s your current guilty pleasure?

Playing roguelikes, watching football and thinking up short films (in that order).