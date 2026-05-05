‘There are still some good cops’ — Bouwer van Niekerk’s parents after suspect’s arrest

Bouwer van Niekerk’s parents have welcomed the arrest of a suspect in connection with the murder of the insolvency lawyer. According to News24, the suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Mukelani Ntombela.

“In a time when we are bombarded on a daily basis with reports of corruption and misconduct within the South African Police Service, it is heartwarming to know that there still are policemen and women who are not corrupt and are dedicated to their work,” the family said in a statement.

Van Niekerk was shot dead in the boardroom of his SmitSew office in Saxonwold by two men posing as clients on 5 September 2025. Another two accomplices facilitated their escape.

One of the four suspects was arrested on 29 April following an investigation. As investigations continue, the family has called for the parties responsible for orchestrating Bouwer’s killing to be brought to justice.

The family shared a statement expressing appreciation to Major-General Mbuso Khumalo, the Gauteng deputy provincial commissioner for crime detection, and his team for their efforts in the investigation, as well as to the docket-carrying member of the team, Sergeant Tshepo Mosweu.

Bouwer van Niekerk's murder formed part of a string of similar attacks on professionals whose work placed them at the centre of high-stakes legal, financial or political disputes. (Source: Reitumetse Pilane)

On Monday, 4 May, Ntombela appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court in connection with the murder of the 43-year-old insolvency lawyer. He faces charges relating to the unlawful possession of a firearm, though it remains unclear whether he pulled the trigger on Van Niekerk.

The case was postponed to 11 May 2026 for a formal bail application. The suspect will remain in custody until then.

Van Niekerk’s murder drew national attention, adding to concerns over threats faced by professionals involved in high-stakes legal, financial or political disputes.

He was involved in the recovery of distressed companies and in handling financially sensitive cases involving millions of rand, making his work potentially contentious.

At the time of his murder, he was working on a business rescue for NTC Global, suspected of running a Ponzi scheme and Gupta-linked matters.

The alleged Ponzi scheme was fronted by Edwin Thabo Letopa, who reportedly collected nearly R500-million from investors.

The fund was provisionally liquidated in 2025 after complaints from investors, with findings cited in media reports alleging that none of the R492-million invested was used for cryptocurrency trading.

Bouwer’s mother Amy previously told Daily Maverick that he had received death threats and warnings to stop digging into the alleged Ponzi scheme.

The case is likely to intensify scrutiny over whether the killing was linked to commercial interests, and whether those who allegedly ordered the murder will also face justice. DM