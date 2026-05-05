Private sponsors, not government, to fund ‘lucky fans’ at 2026 World Cup, says McKenzie

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture and its leader, Gayton McKenzie, have faced substantial criticism for the decision to take as many as 20 “lucky fans” to the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

On Tuesday, 5 May, McKenzie said the travelling party of supporters would be fully funded by two private companies and would only be there for South Africa’s opening match against co-hosts Mexico, as well as a pre-World Cup legends’ game between the two countries.

McKenzie refused to reveal the names of the two companies, saying they would make their own announcements on Wednesday, 6 May, and he did not want to “steal their shine”.

South Africa will play in their first soccer World Cup since qualifying as hosts for the 2010 showpiece. (Photo: Dirk Kotze / Gallo Images)

South Africa will be participating in the event for the first time since automatically qualifying as hosts in 2010. Before that World Cup, where South Africa became the first African country to host the tournament, Bafana Bafana had qualified for the 1998 and 2002 editions of the quadrennial soccer spectacle.

Patriotic gesture

McKenzie said the initiative to take the lucky fans along is meant to inspire Bafana Bafana. With ticket prices for the World Cup excessively high, South Africa is unlikely to enjoy much ground support at the tournament.

In addition to the 20 fans, the department announced that it would be bringing 20 South African musical groups, including headliners Mi Casa and Mafikizolo.

“When it comes to the lucky fans, that has been fully covered by sponsors. But the department is taking out money to send the artists there. Nothing you do as a minister is a secret as far as public money is concerned. So, [when I have the exact figures], I will be forthright, and I will tell the public how much it cost,” McKenzie told journalists.

Gayton McKenzie says his department will not be paying for the 20 supporters who will attend the opening match of the 2026 Fifa World Cup. (Photo: Samuel Shivambu / BackpagePix)

Two years into his term, Minister McKenzie is under fire for prioritising sports over the broader scope of his department. His tenure has been defined by ambitious pledges, including the introduction of the video assistant referee (VAR) to South African soccer and the return of Formula One to the country.

McKenzie noted that the decision to include artists in the World Cup delegation was a direct response to past criticism. With host cities in the US, Mexico and Canada set to feature pop-up fan zones, the minister confirmed that South African performers would be integrated into the event’s official entertainment lineup.

“I’ve seen some people complaining about us taking artists along. The World Cup host nations have put up big stages for the participating countries to showcase their top artists. And it was a fight to get on those stages in Mexico and Atlanta, US [where Bafana Bafana will play their second World Cup game],” said McKenzie.

“If you understand sport, it goes hand-in-hand with music. The very same people who complained about the department doing nothing for the artists [are being critical] now that we are doing something.

“I’m not going to stand there as the South African minister of sport, art and culture, and see artists from other countries jumping on the stage. I’m also going to give an opportunity to our artists. So, it’s a decision that I took, and it’s a decision that I stand by. I’m not only the minister of sport.”

Mama Joy snub

McKenzie has previously stated that he would do away with South Africa’s “super fan” culture, which saw the department fund trips for a handful of prominent soccer spectators. This brought the minister into a head-on collision with Joy “Mama Joy” Chauke, South Africa’s most famous soccer fan. He addressed this matter at Tuesday’s briefing.

Mama Joy singing and celebrating Clive Barker's life at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban on 15 June 2023, (Photo: Phumlani Thabethe)

“Today is the last time I’m going to be answering this question. I have nothing against Mama Joy,” McKenzie said. “But how do I justify taking Mama Joy [to a major tournament] for the umpteenth time? I can’t. Some South Africans have this thing where they think certain things are only meant for them. That’s not right. It can’t work like that.”

In addition to the 16 supporters chosen by a panel that was headed by sportscaster Robert Marawa, four more supporters will be chosen in a wild-card draw. DM