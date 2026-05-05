Orange Farm turnkey: Transforming the greater Orange Farm region into a hub of opportunity

The Orange Farm Turnkey Programme, a R625-million urban development initiative spearheaded by the Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA) on behalf of the City of Johannesburg, has emerged as a catalytic response—transforming the region into a thriving hub of opportunity.

A vision for inclusive urban transformation

The Orange Farm Turnkey Programme is a multi-disciplinary, area-based development initiative designed to accelerate service delivery while fostering inclusive economic growth. Rooted in the City’s commitment to spatial transformation, the programme addresses long-standing infrastructure deficits through coordinated investments in mobility, public transport, community amenities, and public spaces.

By adopting a turnkey delivery model, the JDA ensured streamlined implementation—from planning and design to construction and handover—resulting in efficient project execution and tangible benefits for local communities.

Key components of transformation

1. Roads and Stormwater Infrastructure

A cornerstone of the programme has been the upgrading of roads and stormwater infrastructure, which has significantly improved mobility and environmental resilience across the region.

Reliable infrastructure is the backbone of sustainable communities. The programme prioritised the upgrading of internal roads and stormwater systems to enhance mobility, reduce flooding, and improve environmental quality.

Notable interventions:

Drieziek Extensions 4 and 5: Conversion of gravel roads to asphalt, complemented by formal stormwater drainage systems that enhance accessibility and resilience.

Lakeside Infrastructure Development: Upgrading 2.5 km of roads from gravel to tar across Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 131, including re-gravelling of access roads, installation of stormwater infrastructure, and new street lighting.

Impact:

Improved connectivity to public transport routes and community facilities.

Enhanced road safety and reduced maintenance costs.

Mitigation of flooding and environmental degradation.

2. Public Transport Facilities

Public transport has also been central to unlocking economic participation in the region. The development of the Drieziek and Orange Farm Public Transport Facilities has provided organised, safe, and efficient commuter environments.

These facilities integrate seamlessly with the broader municipal transport network, reducing travel times and supporting local economic activity through the inclusion of trader stalls and commuter amenities. Beyond their functional value, the projects have delivered tangible socio-economic benefits.

Empowerment highlights:

Orange Farm Public Transport Facility: 11 SMMEs empowered and 13 local labourers employed.

Drieziek Public Transport Facility: R8.5 million spent on SMMEs, 11 SMMEs appointed, and 37 local jobs created.

3. Non-Motorised Transport (NMT) Infrastructure

Equally transformative has been the programme’s investment in non-motorised transport and the public environment. Upgrades along 16th Street and Moyane Drive have introduced paved sidewalks, safe pedestrian crossings, enhanced lighting, and trader facilities, creating inclusive and accessible public spaces.

Inclusive delivery:

The project was led by Gochi Construction Group, a 100% Black woman-owned multi-disciplinary firm, underscoring the programme’s commitment to transformation.

Through the JDA’s Public Art Programme, emerging female artists Chantell Nkosi and Lungi Nkutha contributed vibrant artworks, enriching the cultural identity of the precinct.

4. Community and Social Amenities

The programme’s impact extends beyond mobility and public spaces to the development of social and recreational amenities that foster community cohesion and well-being.

The Drieziek Recreation Park, located in Extension 3, is emerging as a flagship community asset featuring multipurpose sports courts, an amphitheatre, an outdoor gym, and an agricultural centre aimed at supporting urban food production.

Empowerment figures:

SMME Packages: R14.5 million

SMMEs Involved: 16

Local Employment: 7 individuals

The facility is nearing completion and is scheduled for full handover in 2026.

Similarly, the Chris Hani Sports Complex represents a significant investment in sporting excellence and youth development. This multi-functional facility, which includes an athletics and soccer stadium, an aquatics centre, and a high-performance training hub

Empowerment figures:

SMMEs/Local Companies: 15

Value of SMME Packages: R7.5 million

Allocation to Local Labour and SMMEs: 30%

Socio-economic impact

Collectively, these interventions form part of a broader socio-economic transformation underpinned by an investment of R625 million in urban development. The programme has generated substantial employment opportunities, prioritising labour-intensive construction methods that empower local residents.

Skills development initiatives have equipped workers and SMMEs with valuable expertise, enhancing their long-term employability and competitiveness.

Improved infrastructure has stimulated informal trading and local businesses, while enhanced lighting, safer pedestrian routes, and well-designed public spaces have contributed to a greater sense of safety and community pride. Most importantly, residents now enjoy reliable and durable municipal infrastructure that supports their daily lives.

Key outcomes

R625-million invested in urban development.

Job Creation: Extensive employment opportunities for local residents through labour-intensive construction.

SMME Development: Significant procurement directed to local enterprises across multiple projects.

Skills Development: Accredited training enhanced the capacity and long-term employability of local workers.

Economic Stimulation: Improved infrastructure supported informal trading and local businesses.

Enhanced Safety: Better lighting, roads, and pedestrian facilities contributed to safer neighbourhoods.

Improved Service Delivery: Residents now benefit from reliable and durable municipal infrastructure.

Orange Farm Public Transport Facility: 11 SMMEs | 13 Local Labourers

Drieziek Public Transport Facility: 11 SMMEs | 37 Local Jobs Created | R8.5 Million spent on SMMEs

Chris Hani Sports Complex (Phase 1): 15 SMMEs/Local Companies | Ongoing Local Employment | R7.6 Million spent on SMMEs (30% allocation)

Drieziek Recreation Park: 16 SMMEs | 7 Local Individuals Employed | R14.5 Million spent on SMMEs

Image supplied: Drieziek Multipurpose Centre

Strategic significance

From a strategic perspective, the Orange Farm Turnkey Programme aligns closely with the City of Johannesburg’s objectives of spatial transformation, integrated human settlements, urban regeneration, and inclusive economic growth.

By directing significant investment to a historically underserved township, the programme addresses the spatial inequalities inherited from the apartheid era and promotes a more equitable urban form.

The integration of transport, social amenities, and public spaces supports the creation of sustainable and connected communities, while targeted empowerment initiatives ensure that the economic benefits of development are retained locally.

Legacy and long-term benefits

The legacy of the Orange Farm Turnkey Programme extends far beyond the physical infrastructure it has delivered. It has established a strong foundation for future investment, improved connectivity within the region and to surrounding economic nodes, and enhanced the dignity and quality of life for residents.

Perhaps most importantly, it has demonstrated the effectiveness of the turnkey delivery model as a mechanism for implementing large-scale municipal projects efficiently and inclusively.

As Johannesburg continues to evolve, the transformation of Orange Farm stands as a compelling testament to the power of visionary planning and sustained investment. Once perceived as a peripheral settlement, the region is now emerging as a vibrant hub of opportunity—an example of how integrated infrastructure development can unlock human potential and foster inclusive urban growth.

Through the Orange Farm Turnkey Programme, the Johannesburg Development Agency has not only reshaped the built environment but has also ignited hope, pride, and possibility for generations to come.

Expanding opportunities beyond the turnkey programme

While the Orange Farm Turnkey Programme has been instrumental in transforming the region, it is complemented by other strategic interventions that also benefit the Greater Orange Farm area.

One such initiative is the Drieziek Multipurpose Centre, a flagship community facility developed by the Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA). Although it does not form part of the Orange Farm Turnkey Programme, the centre plays a significant role in advancing the broader vision of creating a hub of opportunity.

Located in the township of Drieziek in Region G of the City of Johannesburg, the double-storey facility serves residents of Wards 4 and 5 by bringing essential recreational and community services closer to the community.

The centre features a range of sporting amenities, including an Olympic-sized swimming pool, a children’s pool, a gymnasium, soccer fields, and grandstands, supporting various sporting codes such as cricket, athletics, and aerobics.

Image supplied: Drieziek Public Transport Facility

In addition to its sporting facilities, the centre provides vital social infrastructure through a large community hall for events and a library that promotes education and youth development. Together, these amenities foster social cohesion, encourage healthy lifestyles, and enhance access to opportunities, reinforcing the socio-economic transformation of the Greater Orange Farm region.

Another project that complemented by other strategic interventions that also benefit the Greater Orange Farm area is the completion of the Vlakfontein Public Transport Facility. Designed for efficient pick-ups and drop-offs, the Vlakfontein Public Transport Facility enhances road safety for transport users and commuters.

It addresses the critical needs of commuters, ensuring universal access and meeting all safety requirements in the public transport hub. The facility will serve local communities that rely on public transport for commuting to work, educational institutions, and various public amenities in and around Vlakfontein.

Located on Freedom Drive, an area with high pedestrian and taxi traffic, the facility includes a guard house, office buildings, ablution facilities, ranking areas, walkways, and taxi holding areas. External works feature landscaping, stormwater drainage, sewer and water reticulation, and boundary fencing.

Image supplied: Vlakfontein Public Transport Facility