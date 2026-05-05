Help wanted: Fox Sports hiring 'World Cup Watcher' for $50,000

Fox Sports has teamed up with job site Indeed to find a "Chief World Cup Watcher" -- what they're calling the best summer job on the market -- who will watch every match from inside a custom-built glass cube in the heart of New York City's Times Square.

The chosen fan will be required to watch every minute of the matches on Fox One, the official streaming platform of the 2026 World Cup, while creating and sharing social content, turning every game into a live watch party for thousands of tourists and commuters passing by.

"It will be the best summer job on the market, but only for one wild fan who is up to the once-in-a-lifetime task," the companies said in a press release.

Fans can apply for the role through Indeed and the winner will be revealed on June 6 during Fox's broadcast of the Major League Baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.

The biggest World Cup in history, which this year will feature 48 teams, will be held across the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.





(Reporting by Frank Pingue in TorontoEditing by Toby Davis)