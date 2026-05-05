The planned June reopening of the Louisa Prince Library in Ennerdale is now in doubt as concerns grow over delays, poor workmanship and safety issues.

Civic group Joburg Crisis Alliance (JCA) has warned that the City of Johannesburg is unlikely to meet its deadline, raising concerns about accountability and the overall management of the project.

The Louisa Prince Library has been closed to the public for years. It first closed in 2020 during the Covid-19 lockdown. It reopened briefly but was closed again in 2021 because of electrical faults. While the City previously committed to restoring the facility by June 2026, recent findings suggest the project is far from complete.

In August 2025, the City indicated that repairs had been included in its 2025/2026 maintenance programme. This comes as the City’s draft medium-term budget for 2024/25 allocated R45.6-million to community development projects and R640,000 towards libraries’ operational capital.

The Louisa Prince Library on 18 August 2025. (Photo: Our City News / James Oatway)

An oversight inspection led by Pastor Melvyn Petersen, chair of the Friends of the Louisa Prince Library, uncovered a range of critical issues, pointing to what he described as incomplete and substandard work.

“Incomplete painting work was evident, with only the roof painted while both the interior and exterior walls remain untouched; the ceiling has not been repaired or replaced, leaving visible damage inside the building, and carpets have not undergone deep cleaning, which affects hygiene and overall usability,” Petersen said.

He added that key structural elements had been neglected. “The skylight in the passage has not been repaired or replaced, which can lead to water damage, poor insulation and inadequate lighting. At the same time, fire extinguishers have not been updated or serviced, which is a serious safety risk.”

Petersen said these issues go beyond delays and point to deeper problems with the quality of work being done.

Melvyn Petersen, a community activist, outside the Louisa Prince Library. (Photo: Our City News / James Oatway)

The Louisa Prince Library has been closed for renovations since 2021. (Photo: Our City News / James Oatway)

A dying rose in front of the vandalised front of the Louisa Prince Library. (Photo: Our City News / James Oatway)

“The deficiencies are not merely incomplete tasks but reflect poor workmanship, lack of compliance, and inadequate project execution. For example, painting has been done without proper surface preparation, and entire sections of the building have been left unfinished. This exposes the structure to further deterioration,” he said.

He warned that the failure to address the damaged ceiling could pose long-term risks. “Ceiling defects may indicate underlying structural or water damage issues. Ignoring this compromises both safety and the integrity of the building.”

With the project valued at more than R12.3-million, the JCA raised concerns about whether public funds are being used effectively, arguing that the current state of the work does not reflect the level of investment.

Petersen said the combination of incomplete work, safety risks and poor oversight makes the June 2026 deadline unrealistic.

“Based on the current condition of the library, it is unlikely that the City will meet the deadline without significant intervention. What remains is not minor finishing work but essential building, safety, and compliance elements that require proper sequencing, inspection, and quality assurance,” he said.

Beyond construction issues, safety compliance remains a major concern.

David Prince (85), the son of Louisa Prince (after whom the library is named) at his home in Ennerdale. (Photo: Our City News / James Oatway)

David Prince at home in Ennerdale. (Photo: Our City News / James Oatway)

“The failure to update fire safety equipment and address structural elements means the building would not pass inspection in its current state. Reopening under these conditions would pose a risk to the public,” Petersen said.

For Ennerdale residents the delays have had a lasting impact. Those in surrounding areas, including Lawley, Finetown and Kanana Park, have been without a functioning library for more than five years.

The facility is expected to provide access to books, study space and internet resources – services that are particularly critical for pupils.

As frustration grows, the JCA warned that it is prepared to escalate the matter if urgent action is not taken.

“The community will no longer accept prioritisation without results, signalling the possibility of mobilisation and protest action,” the group said.

Petersen has called for immediate intervention from the City.

“There needs to be an urgent, independent inspection to assess the true state of the project, and the contractor must be held accountable for any substandard work. The City must also implement a clear corrective action plan, strengthen oversight, and ensure full compliance before reopening,” he said.

He added that transparency would be key to rebuilding trust. “The community needs regular updates on progress and realistic timelines. If the June deadline cannot be met, it must be reassessed to ensure the library only reopens once it is safe and fully functional.”

OCN approached City of Johannesburg spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane for comment on Wednesday, 22 April. He acknowledged receipt of the email and indicated that he would forward the queries to the relevant department for a response. Despite several follow-ups, including multiple WhatsApp messages and phone calls, no response had been received by the time of publication. DM

This story is produced by Our City News, a nonprofit newsroom serving the people of Johannesburg.



