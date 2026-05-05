Consistency, longevity define Akani Simbine’s rise among the world’s sprint elite

Africa has produced some of the greatest long-distance runners over the decades. From Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge, to Haile Gebrselassie and Abebe Bikila. But the continent was never known for its sprinting prowess. That is, until South Africa’s Akani Simbine stepped into the fray.

For more than a decade, Simbine has been showing the quality of African sprinting and has inspired a whole host of young sprinters on the circuit, alongside Kenyan and current African 100m record-holder Ferdinand Omanyala (9.77). The duo have pushed each other over the years, but Simbine’s consistency and longevity have truly been something to behold.

Legacy beyond the track

Just recently, at his own event, the Simbine Classic provided a platform for some of the world’s best athletes to run at a well-organised meet in Pretoria. Taking place on 28 April 2026 at Pilditch Stadium, the event hosted the likes of Canadian sprinter and 2020 Olympic 200m gold medallist Andre De Grasse and American Cambrea Sturgis.

This is the legacy of Simbine, a man who commands the respect of his peers and is revered by youngsters such as Bayanda Walaza, Sinesipho Dambile and Botswana’s sprinter superstar Letsile Tebogo. He may not have as many major medals as his hard work and determination over the years warrant, but his aura is unmistakable. During his career he has been a game changer.

Akani Simbine of South Africa recently earned glowing praise from Minister of Sport Gayton McKenzie for his positive contribution to the country. (Photo: Cecilia van Bers / Gallo Images)

Speaking at a press conference in Pretoria on 23 April, South African Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie lavished the 32-year-old with major praise for his contribution to not just the country’s athletics, but to sports in general.

“Akani Simbine is the South African 100m record holder, at 9.82 seconds, set at the Paris Olympics in 2024 where he finished fourth. He is an Olympic silver medallist as part of our 4x100m relay team in Paris. He has been in every major championship 100m final for the past decade,” McKenzie said.

“But this is the record I want you to hold on to. In April 2025, in Gaborone, Akani became the only athlete in the history of this sport to run under 10 seconds in the 100m for 11 consecutive years. The record he broke belonged to Usain Bolt, who managed 10. That is how we talk about Akani Simbine now. He is the King of Consistency. And if the 2026 season goes the way his career tells us it will, he will make it 12,” McKenzie added.

“Akani, we see you. Thank you for what you do for this country on the track, and thank you for what you are building off it. The nation is proud of you.”

The sub-10 king

The minister’s prediction came to fruition five days after he uttered it as Simbine clocked 9.98 in the Simbine Classic heats to extend his record to 12 seasons running sub-10 times. Cramp denied him the opportunity to challenge for a podium place in that event. In his career, Simbine has run 50 sub-10 times.

Akani Simbine has inspired a whole generation of sprinters in South Africa. They have helped him claim those elusive major medals. (Photo: Anton Geyser / Gallo Images)

The day after his event Simbine was at University of Johannesburg’s athletics stadium, training with his compatriots before their trip to neighbouring Botswana for the 2026 World Relays. At that meet, Simbine once again showed his class by helping South Africa claim silver in the 4x100m relay.

In the absence of stars such as Walaza and Dambile, Simbine starred as he ran alongside Mvuyo Moss, Cheswill Johnson and Bradley Nkoana. Walaza has previously spoken about how important it is for youngsters to have someone such as Simbine to look up to.

“What I like about him is he’ll never make you feel like you are lower than him. Even when you’re with him, he won’t act bigger than you. He makes you feel like you’re on the same level,” Walaza stated.

“He’ll tell you, ‘Whatever I’ve done, I want you to do more.’ He wants us to achieve even the dreams he couldn’t. That’s what makes him a true leader, he wants to see others go further,” the youngster said.

Pioneer and game changer

For much of his career, Simbine has been labelled a “nearly man”. This is because he frequently finished fourth and fifth when he reached major championship finals. At the 2024 Olympics where he ran that blistering SA record of 9.82, it was still not enough to see him grab a podium place. However, that time is currently a record for the fastest fourth-place finish at the Olympics.

Akani Simbine (centre) has built a legacy that supersedes his achievements on the track. This was evidenced by the success of his Akani Simbine Classic meet on 26 April 2026 in Pretoria. (Photo: Anton Geyser / Gallo Images)

In the 2016 and 2020 Olympics, Simbine faced similar heartbreak. The same is true for the sprinter at the World Athletics Championships. Nevertheless, in recent years Simbine has refused to let these disappointments define his career.

“Having that tag as the nearly man, it’s noise at the end of the day. I don’t see it like that. I see it as never giving up on trying to be the best. I always show up. I get disappointed, but my family says being disappointed with fourth in the world is a bit crazy – because you are the fourth fastest person alive,” the ‘Sub-10 King’ told BBC Sport.

“I have literally put myself to the surface and I proved myself to be an elite athlete,” Simbine said. “I don’t need a medal to prove that. The medal is just the cherry on top.”

Indeed, Simbine’s medals are the youngsters he has inspired with his resilience, hunger, humility and longevity. Their success is a great reward for him and his efforts. DM