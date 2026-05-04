In just two weeks’ time, The Magical Marble Family Fest arrives for the weekend at James & Ethel Gray Park, with Sunday, 10 May perfectly placed as the ultimate Mother’s Day plan for Gauteng families.

Created by the team behind the celebrated Luxurious Marble Circus, The Magical Marble Family Fest is being talked about as the world’s most magical festival: a one-of-a-kind luxury family experience where imagination, entertainment, food and family connection come together on a spectacular scale.

Families can expect 40 000 square metres of festival grounds, 35+ spectacular spaces, 22+ adventurous activities, 11+ curious characters, 2 humongous stages and 158 marvelous musicians and enchanting acts. In other words, this is not a stop-in, pop-by kind of outing. It is a full-day family occasion designed to be explored, shared and remembered for years to come.

And while both festival days promise to sparkle, Sunday stands out. With Mother’s Day woven into the experience, families can expect special touches for moms and minders, alongside playful, fun-filled experiences designed to be enjoyed together. It is the kind of day where moms do not just watch from the sidelines. They get to ride, create, taste, laugh, dance and soak up the atmosphere alongside their children and loved ones.

Across the festival, there are plenty of ways to make this day extra meaningful and memorable, no matter the age of mom’s toddler, tween or teen. Families can take a spin on the double-decker Carousel or Wheel of Wonder, create keepsakes through pottery painting, sneaker decorating, slime creating, and jewellery-making. For those seeking a daintier experience, think flower crowns and creative charms, hair bedazzling with Sho Madjozi at the Sparkle Salon and special spa treatments. For the moms who dive into action, adventure and messy play, there’s Nerf Wars and Gel Shots, Forest Terrariums, temporary tattoos and interactive games and rides.

Then there is the entertainment. An opportunity for mom and her small, or not-so-small, humans to enjoy world-class talent, together. Sunday’s line-up offers a rhythm celebration, with Babalwa M, Zee Nxumalo, Sun El Musician and DJ Zinhle bringing amapiano, 3-step, afro house and afro tech vibes. Mi Casa, Ethan English, and Vin Groovin add crowd-lifting energy, while The Cirk, DJ Doowap and Squad Supreme Pantsula, and The Luxurious Marblettes deliver interactive, dance-filled showcases for all ages.

Leading the weekend sparkle is one of our favourite radio personalities, Anele Mgudlwa as Fairy Godmother of the Explorers, joined by her real-life son, Alakhe, helping guide families through a wonder-filled world built around fun, fantasy and family togetherness.

And because this is a luxury festival through and through, the experience goes well beyond activities and performances. Families can expect a carefully curated food offering with 36 300 delectable dishes by Pantry, premium, experiential spaces by brands such as Casamigos, Stella Artois, Universal Pictures, Crocs, 947, Exclusive Books, Motherkind, and Mercedes-Benz, beautifully designed family zones, Explorer’s Suites, magnificent adult bars and polished details throughout.

With just two weeks to go, families looking to do something truly special this Mother’s Day are encouraged to secure Sunday tickets now. DM

Tickets are available on Howler

For more info, visit magicalmarblefamilyfest.com

About The Magical Marble Family Fest

Created by the team behind the Luxurious Marble Circus, in partnership with Investec, the Magical Marble Family Fest is delighted to open another first chapter in this Grand Collaboration.

Together, Grid Worldwide, G&G – The Goosebumps Company, The Marble Group, Investec, and brand collaborators are shaping an experience that invites families into something truly Out of the Ordinary. A wonder-filled world where imagination leads the way, magical moments are around every corner and families find fun together.



