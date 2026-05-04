Australia begins hearings into Bondi Beach attack and rising antisemitism

The attack on a Jewish Hanukkah celebration killed 15, fuelling calls for tougher gun controls and more action to tackle hatred towards Jews, following a spate of antisemitic incidents.

The first block of public hearings will investigate the nature and prevalence of antisemitism, said Virginia Bell, the retired judge leading the wide-ranging national inquiry known as a Royal Commission.

"The sharp spike in antisemitism that we've witnessed in Australia has been mirrored in other Western countries and seems clearly linked to events in the Middle East," Bell said.

"It's important that people understand how quickly those events can prompt ugly displays of hostility towards Jewish Australians simply because they're Jews."

'WE DON'T FEEL SAFE HERE'

Witnesses from the Jewish community told the inquiry they felt increasingly unsafe amid rising hostility since the October 2023 start of the war in Gaza.

"What is happening in Australia today is not a faint echo of a distant past," said Peter Halasz, an 86-year-old Holocaust survivor who fled to Australia from Hungary.

"For those of us who lived through the 1930s and 1940s, it is something we recognise, and that recognition is frightening and cause for alarm."

Sheina Gutnick, who lost her father Reuven Morrison in the Bondi attack, said antisemitism had damaged her family's sense of safety and freedom of movement.

"As a mother, I'm constantly weighing up the risk of exposing my children to environments where they may be witness, or subject, to antisemitism," she told the panel.

She recounted an incident in which a stranger at a shopping centre called her an "effing terrorist" for wearing a Star of David necklace.

Another witness said her family was relocating to Israel because of safety concerns.

"We never expected synagogues to be burned down," said the woman, who used the pseudonym "AAM". "We never expected Jews to be hunted on Bondi Beach.

"My family and I no longer want to live in Australia. We don't feel safe here. We don't feel welcome."

JEWISH SCHOOL LOOKS 'MORE LIKE A PRISON'

Stefanie Schwartz, the president of Sydney Jewish primary school Mount Sinai College, spoke of holding drills to prepare young students to deal with terrorist attacks, and requiring an "extreme" security presence on campus.

"You walk past our school and it looks a lot more like a prison than a primary school.

Antisemitism has "run riot", with Jewish Australians being held responsible for the actions of the Israeli government, said Benjamin Elton, the chief minister of the Great Synagogue in Sydney.

The inquiry released an interim report of 14 recommendations last Thursday, urging greater security for Jewish public events and further counter-terrorism and gun reforms.

A second block of hearings later in May will focus on the circumstances leading up to the Bondi Beach attack and issues raised in the interim report.

The commission is due to deliver its final report on December 14, exactly a year after the attack.

(Reporting by Christine Chen in Sydney; Editing by Sonali Paul and Clarence Fernandez)