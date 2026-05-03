Two dead, three injured after explosion in southern England, police say

Police, who declared it a major incident, said they were not treating it as a suspected terrorist event and Avon and Somerset Police Superintendent Matt Ebbs later described it as a domestic-related incident.

Officers are also carrying out enquiries at a property in Bristol linked to the explosion and while they were at an early stage, the authorities at this point were not looking for anyone else in connection with the explosion, the police said in a statement.

Police said there seemed to be no significant damage to other properties.









(Reporting by Muvija MEditing by Tomasz Janowski)