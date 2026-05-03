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Two dead, three injured after explosion in southern England, police say

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - Two people have died and three others, including a child, suffered minor injuries after an explosion at a house in the southern English city of Bristol, with authorities treating the cause of the incident as suspicious, police said on Sunday.

Reuters
By Reuters
3 May
Police presence increased in London stations following train attack Police officers patrol Kings Cross Station in London, Britain, 03 November 2025. Extra police officers were being deployed across England's rail network in response to the stabbings on board a Doncaster-London train on 03 November 2025. A British man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after 11 people were injured. EPA/NEIL HALL

Police, who declared it a major incident, said they were not treating it as a suspected terrorist event and Avon and Somerset Police Superintendent Matt Ebbs later described it as a domestic-related incident.

Officers are also carrying out enquiries at a property in Bristol linked to the explosion and while they were at an early stage, the authorities at this point were not looking for anyone else in connection with the explosion, the police said in a statement.

Police said there seemed to be no significant damage to other properties.



(Reporting by Muvija MEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

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