The storied Victorian Gothic beauty that Gqeberha residents refuse to let go of

For more than a decade, the doors of Gqeberha's Main Library have been closed to the people it was built to serve.
On Friday, May 1, close to 150 book lovers, historians, photographers and residents walked through the Victorian Gothic building on Govan Mbeki Avenue during a Daily Maverick readers’ tour.
The library was closed to the public 12 years ago because of health and safety concerns, and a multi-phase refurbishment was started soon afterwards. Proposals included repairs to the roof, better fire safety equipment, improved lighting and the construction of an additional wing.
While some of these improvements have been made, it is unclear when the project will be completed, or when the library — still deemed a construction site — will be reopened to the public.
What remained of the renovation budget — R13.95-million, reduced from an original R15.7-million — was earmarked to raise balconies, repair fire sprinklers, fix a leaking roof and restore the electrical system.
In March, the metro moved to redirect the library budget elsewhere — the sixth consecutive year it was reassigned. The municipality has not provided a clear timeline for completion or reopening.
Since 2023, the Main Library Friends (MLF), a volunteer interest group supporting the library, has had special permission to bring tour groups from visiting cruise ships to the library.
“And it seems that word spread, because soon we had local residents tagging along with our international tour groups. There is renewed interest in the Main Library, and we love showing off this historic site,” said MLF chairperson Graham Taylor.
Taylor, who led Friday's tour, also chairs the local Historic Society. He said the MLF was formed to bring attention to one of Gqeberha’s greatest historical assets. DM