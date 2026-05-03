The storied Victorian Gothic beauty that Gqeberha residents refuse to let go of

For more than a decade, the doors of Gqeberha's Main Library have been closed to the people it was built to serve.

On Friday, May 1, close to 150 book lovers, historians, photographers and residents walked through the Victorian Gothic building on Govan Mbeki Avenue during a Daily Maverick readers’ tour.



Visitors browse the many books on the library's ornate iron balcony level. The original woodwork and balustrades, imported from England, are unchanged since the building opened in 1902. (Photo: Riaan Marais)

The library was closed to the public 12 years ago because of health and safety concerns, and a multi-phase refurbishment was started soon afterwards. Proposals included repairs to the roof, better fire safety equipment, improved lighting and the construction of an additional wing.

While some of these improvements have been made, it is unclear when the project will be completed, or when the library — still deemed a construction site — will be reopened to the public.

What remained of the renovation budget — R13.95-million, reduced from an original R15.7-million — was earmarked to raise balconies, repair fire sprinklers, fix a leaking roof and restore the electrical system.

In March, the metro moved to redirect the library budget elsewhere — the sixth consecutive year it was reassigned. The municipality has not provided a clear timeline for completion or reopening.

A photograph from the library's archive showing the old Market Square as it once was. (Photo: Vaughan Deacon)

From the library's collection: Meisterwerke der Holzschneidekunst (Masterworks of Woodcut Art). (Photo: Vaughan Deacon)

A Bible stamped ‘Port Elizabeth Library’ on one of the reading room tables. (Photo: Vaughan Deacon)

Everything you wanted to know about Tintin and his creator. (Photo: Vaughan Deacon)

The library’s sexuality section. (Photo: Vaughan Deacon)

Old-school cookbooks promise to deliver culinary treats. (Vaughan Deacon)

Since 2023, the Main Library Friends (MLF), a volunteer interest group supporting the library, has had special permission to bring tour groups from visiting cruise ships to the library.

Visitors explore the city's maritime history. (Photo: Riaan Marais)

The Victorian Gothic building has magnificent stained glass windows that depict maritime history. (Photo: Vaughan Deacon)

Visitors to the library on board for competitive pursuits. (Photo: Riaan Marais)

“And it seems that word spread, because soon we had local residents tagging along with our international tour groups. There is renewed interest in the Main Library, and we love showing off this historic site,” said MLF chairperson Graham Taylor.

A statue of Queen Victoria graces the entrance to the library. (Supplied: Vaughan Deacon)

Younger readers browse the shelves. (Photo: Riaan Marais)

Multiple rooms within the library are a treasure trove for those who love to read. (Photo: Riaan Marais)

Visitors to the Main Library in Gqeberha, a place where stories abound. (Photo: Riaan Marais)

Newspapers have been placed over some of the books to protect them from dust. (Photo: Riaan Marais)

Intricate stained glass windows can be found in many parts of the library. (Photo: Vaughan Deacon)

A stained glass window with the word 'Science' etched into it. (Photo: Vaughan Deacon)

Taylor, who led Friday's tour, also chairs the local Historic Society. He said the MLF was formed to bring attention to one of Gqeberha’s greatest historical assets. DM