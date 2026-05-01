Tau hails China’s zero-tariff policy, as first batch of SA produce arrives in Shenzhen

Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau has welcomed Beijing’s decision to expand its zero-tariff policy to cover imports from all African countries with which it has diplomatic relations, including South Africa.

China announced earlier this year that it would implement zero-tariff treatment for imports from 53 African nations, starting Friday, 1 May 2026. Its decision to extend its zero-tariff policy to include South Africa and 19 other African states comes after it had earlier granted full tariff exemptions to the continent’s 33 least-developed countries.

The new policy removes tariffs on imports from all African countries except Eswatini, which maintains ties with Taiwan.

Chinese state media reported that 24 tonnes of apples from South Africa cleared customs in Shenzhen early on Friday morning, 1 May, becoming the first batch of African goods to benefit from the expanded trade policy.

According to a post on X by China’s ambassador to South Africa, Wu Peng, the first shipment of more than 6,000 bottles of South African wine also cleared customs in Changsha on Friday.

China will extend zero-tariff treatment to 53 African diplomatic partners starting May 1, 2026. The first shipment—over 6,000 bottles of South African wine—cleared customs in Changsha, enjoying a tariff reduction of RMB 21,000 (around 52,500 rand). More high-quality South African… pic.twitter.com/U01wP0E2bo — 吴鹏 Wu Peng (@AmbWuPeng) May 1, 2026

In a statement from the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) on Friday, Tau said the scheme offered South African exporters a “meaningful opportunity to expand into one of the world’s largest and most dynamic consumer markets”.

He added that the trade developments complemented the department’s diversification strategy, aimed at making South Africa’s economy more resilient.

“From 1 May 2026 to 30 April 2028, qualifying South African goods exported to China will benefit from zero customs duties under this scheme, subject to compliance with the applicable tariff schedule and rules of origin.

“Exporters are advised that access to the preference is conditional on meeting the prescribed rules of origin, including product-specific requirements, and on submitting a valid certificate of origin, for customs clearance in China,” Tau said.

Workers sort grapefruit at Canyon Pakker’s packhouse on the Blydevallei Boerdery citrus farm outside Hoedspruit in 2024. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The DTIC said it is working with the South African Revenue Services on the customs procedures and the necessary changes to legislation that need to be implemented, including those related to issuing the certificate of origin.

“While the scheme applies across a broad range of products, certain goods may be subject to specific conditions, including tariff rate quotas. Exporters are therefore encouraged to familiarise themselves with the detailed tariff schedule and rules of origin documentation to ensure full compliance and optimal utilisation of the preferences,” the department said.

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Earlier this month, Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen called China’s decision to remove all tariffs on South African imports an “absolute game-changer”, particularly for our wine and citrus exports, reported News24.

‘Golden key to trade prosperity’

In February this year, Tau signed the China-Africa Economic Partnership for Shared Prosperity (CAEPA) with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, which provided the foundation for duty-free access for South African exports to China. The framework deal included a section to implement Beijing’s duty-free offer to Africa on 1 May, but the fine print revealed that tariffs for many agricultural exports from South Africa will fall away only after 10 years, reported Daily Maverick.

According to Chinese state media, the CAEPA that China is pushing to sign with various African nations will fix zero tariffs as a long-term institutional arrangement.

The expansion of China’s new zero-tariff policy comes as many African nations are still facing a 10% tariff on goods exported to the US, after the US Supreme Court struck down many of President Donald Trump’s previous duties. The US is South Africa’s third-largest trading partner, after the EU and China.

XA Global Trade Advisors director Donald MacKay previously told Daily Maverick that he believed the CAEPA deal with China was likely more of a political statement, than to gain greater duty-free access to its market. This could be to show the US that South Africa is not as dependent on it for exports as it might think.

At a press conference on 29 April, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said the trade policy would allow more “quality and special goods” from Africa to enter the Chinese market.

“As protectionism and unilateralism are on the rise, and continents near the Middle East are hit by spillovers of the situation there, China shares opportunities and pursues common development with Africa through the zero-tariff policy, and contributes to global peace and development with greater stability in China-Africa ties.

“The zero-tariff treatment will become a golden key to trade prosperity, a propeller to industrial investment, a timely response to challenges, and a bridge connecting the hearts of Chinese and African people,” Lin said. DM