Workers’ Day weekend gig guide: top events in Joburg

(This article first appeared as a Johannesburg newsletter. Subscribe here.)

Wits International Vocal and Chamber Music Festival

Date: 30 April – 22 May 2026

Address: Chris Seabrooke Music Hall, Station Street (off Jorissen St), Braamfontein

Tickets: R120 on Webtickets

Concert 10 | Lieder Recital: Thursday, 30 April

Wits Chris Seabrooke Music Hall 19:00

Musa Nkuna (tenor), Vera Osina (piano)

Concert 11 | Cello-Piano Duo Concert: Friday, 1 May

Wits Chris Seabrooke Music Hall 19:00

Gang Wang (violoncello), Vera Osina (piano)

Concert 12 | Giuseppe Verdi – Requiem: Saturday, 2 May

Holy Trinity Church, 16 Stiemens St, Braamfontein 16:00

Gauteng Choristers, Junger Kammerchor München, Wits Music Department, Choir and Johannesburg Philharmonic

KAMERS/Makers

Date: 30 April – 3 May 09:00 – 17:00

Address: St David’s Marist Inanda, 36 Rivonia Rd, Sandton

Tickets: Single Day Pass – R110. All Week Pass – R150 on Quicket

Make a day of it: Pause between browsing market stalls in an elegant marquee, a panel discussion, grab a coffee and settle into the rhythm of the space.

KAMERS/Makers is South Africa’s leading showcase of South African creativity – a carefully curated platform bringing together local Makers across fashion, homeware, jewellery, art, design and food.

Between Here and Elsewhere by Tlhagella Top 10 Emerging Artists

Date: Opens 1 May, 15:00

Address: Gallery hours: Tuesday to Saturday and the last Sunday of every month 10:00 – 16:00. On until August 2026( Javett-UP, 32 Lynnwood Road, Hatfield, Pretoria

Tickets: R80 RSVP

Tlhagella, meaning “show up”, is a call to action for artists to step forward and seek meaningful visibility. Funded by the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives, this is an annual programme that supports emerging, underrepresented visual artists residing in Tshwane and surrounding Gauteng areas. This exhibition gathers the voices of the Tlhagella Incubation Programme’s top 10 artists, whose works reflect on history, the body and the spaces they inhabit: Abdullah Akram, Hulisani Khorombi, Kgothatso Clinton Mokale, Mohapi Pepenene, Patience Kekana, Regina Manapo Makoae, Senzelw’umusa Mathe, Thandi Baloyi, Thato Mothobi and Ziyanda Mkhosana. The exhibition is curated by Puleng Plessie in collaboration with the Tlhagella artists and Javett-UP’s curatorial team.

KULTURE Blues: Needles, Pages & Song, Lit.Culture

Date: 1 May, 14:00 – 22:00

Address: Breezeblock Café, 29 Chiswick St, Brixton

Tickets: R150 on Quicket

DJs Muntu Vilakazi, Sumthin Brown, Lerato Lichaba and Wenawedwa play sounds not often found elsewhere. Umzulu Phaqa live: a fusion artist and storyteller moving between Afro soul, house and hip hop, carried by isiZulu narratives. Alongside her, Nomashenge brings a live presentation of poetry and song. On the walls, Levy Pooe and Boitumelo Motau’s art. Vinyl and books will be on sale too.

Kujenga and Keenan Meyer

Date: 2 May, 20:00

Address: Jozi Gold Brewing Company, 81 De Korte, Braamfontein

Tickets: R340 on Quicket

Kujenga is a seven-piece outfit based in Cape Town, whose name (a Swahili word meaning “to build”) reflects their artistic mission: to construct meaningful sonic experiences and forge deep connections with every listener. Rooted in the rich legacy of South Africa’s Black band tradition, Kujenga channels both heritage and innovation. Sharing the stage is Keenan Meyer, a Sama-nominated pianist, composer and producer as well as a Mandela Rhodes Scholar.

Good Morning

Date: 2 May, 10:00 – 20:00

Address: Constitution Hill, 1 Kotze Street, Braamfontein

Tickets: R300 on Howler

A concert and good food on a beautiful Saturday. Msaki is the live act. On the decks: Vinny Da Vinci, Fif_Laaa, Lelowhatsgood, DJ PH, M6uso, Sfarzo Rtee and Stephen of Kent hitting all your music spots from house to hip hop, gqom, Afro house and amapiano.

Festival De Mexico

Date: 2 May, 12:00 – 22:00

Address: Montecasino, Montecasino Boulevard, Fourways

Tickets: R150, R80 for kids under 18, on Howler

Mexican food, live music and, of course, tequila. Montecasino’s Outdoor Event Arena will be blanketed in colourful décor to transform into the ultimate fiesta setting for Festival De Mexico. On stage: Jeremy Loops, Lady Zamar, LLoyiso, Sun El Musician, DJ Speedsta, El Cantante and Kyle Cassim.

World Without End B2B Edition

Date: 2 May, 21:00 – 03:00

Address: And Club, 39 Gwi Gwi Mrwebi, Newtown

Tickets: R250 on Howler

Four selectors. One floor. B2B All Night Long. Jullian Gomes, DJ Christos, Vinny Da Vinci and Kid Fonque. Talk about house music royalty!

First Sundays

Date: 3 May, 10:00 – 16:00

Address: Victoria Yards, 16 Vijoen Street, Lorentzville

Tickets: Free entry

This venue is open every day, but on the first Sunday of the month it hosts the vibrant and eclectic market where you can discover unique and handmade goods. With a wide array of food vendors and the best fish and chips, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Franco Xchange Film Screening

Date: 7 May, 18:00

Address: Eyethu Heritage Hall, 11 Machaba Street, Mofolo Central, Soweto

Ticket: R50 on Quicket

A cultural series celebrating African and Francophone cinema at a legendary heritage site that beautifully documents the venue’s history. This evening weaves together visual art, film and live dialogue to explore how the stories of our landscapes become the myths of our future. Screening: The Sacred Cave, an award-winning African animation that transforms earthly elements – cave, ancestor, earth – into living cinematic myth. There will be a post-screening panel discussion and an exhibition by Silindokuhle Shandu.

Greg Moonsammy & Jazz Xpressions

Date: 2 May, 19:30 and 21:30

Address: Chiesa di PAZZO LUPi, 38 4th Ave, Melville

Ticketa: R225 on Quicket

Jazz Xpressions, led by Gregory Moonsammy, take the stage for an easy, atmospheric evening of sound. Expect two tight 40-minute sets with a breather in between, moving through a mix of original work and jazz classics from South African and American songbooks. Low lights, good music, no fuss.

If you want, I can tighten the tone a bit more to match your Maverick style (slightly punchier, fewer long sentences).

FRIYAY GUEST ESSAY — Mark Heywood

Kalk Bay harbour, Cape Town. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)



“As we mark our 32nd Freedom Day there’s no country in the world I’d rather live in than South Africa. We are at peace (sort of), our democracy holds (mostly), our climate is changing (but still beautiful).

There is much that has not been done, and should have been; much that is wrong, that should be righted. But, we are a society marked by progress on many fronts, that ought only to get better – if we commit to doing what the Constitution instructs us to do.

I came to South Africa permanently in 1989, a young man with dreams of revolution and freedom. Below is my A-Z of why, 37 years later, I still love South Africa, spliced with articles I’ve written over the years that consummated, time and again, our relationship!”

Joburg ‘Person of the day’

(Photo and text: Bridget Hilton-Barber)

“As a boy from ‘SoSa’, Soweto, I design to express, to disrupt and to inspire. Fashion is my language, it allows me to speak on identity, ambition and culture without saying a word. It’s about creating something that makes people feel seen, powerful and unapologetic. This season at Soweto Fashion Week, expect pieces that carry emotion, edge and presence.” Meet Sibusiso “Sibu” Moutlong, founder and head designer of FDB Human Store. Sibu will be showing his range at Soweto Fashion Week from 29 April to 1 May at the Soweto Theatre, Jabulani. FDB refers to “Freshly Dried Bones”.



(This article first appeared as a Johannesburg newsletter. Subscribe here.)