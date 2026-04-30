South Korea, Australia agree to strengthen energy supply chain resilience, Seoul says

The following are some points of discussion raised during Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong's visit to Seoul.

South Korea and Australia announced a Joint Statement on Energy Resource Security that lays out their commitment to "preemptively" cooperate to ensure energy security resilience, the South Korean ministry said.

Wong, who also traveled to Japan and China on her current trip, said the Asian region has "disproportionately" felt the impact of the crisis in the Middle East and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

South Korea is a key energy partner of Australia as the largest supplier of diesel and third-largest source of jet fuel, Wong said. Australia is South Korea's largest source of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

"We depend on you, and you depend on us," Wong said, in describing the need for close coordination and Australia's commitment as a reliable supplier of food, energy and other commodities to South Korea.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Jack Kim. Editing by Ed Davies and Mark Potter)